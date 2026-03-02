OneSpan Completes Acquisition of Build38

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Build38, a leader in next-generation mobile application protection solutions. The signing of the definitive agreement was previously announced on January 12, 2026. With the transaction now closed, OneSpan officially brings Build38’s advanced mobile security technology, engineering talent, and cloud-driven threat intelligence platform into its expanding cybersecurity portfolio.

With Build38’s technology now part of OneSpan, customers will gain access to expanded App Shielding capabilities through a more comprehensive and intelligence-driven approach to protecting their mobile applications, including the ability to strengthen their mobile channels through continuous in-app protection, cloud-powered threat intelligence, and adaptive, AI-enabled defenses. This expanded capability equips customers with deeper visibility into emerging risks, including AI-related risks, more precise threat response, and a seamless, future-ready foundation for securing high-value mobile experiences as digital ecosystems continue to evolve.

“With the close of this acquisition, we’re excited to welcome Build38 to OneSpan and take this important next step in expanding our mobile app security capabilities,” said Victor Limongelli, CEO of OneSpan. “By adding Build38’s SDK-based security capabilities to enhance our App Shielding offering, including the integration of in-app, cloud, and AI-driven protections, we’re strengthening our ability to safeguard high-value mobile channels and help our customers stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats. This combination enhances our platform, accelerates our innovation roadmap, and positions OneSpan to deliver the next generation of mobile application security to leading banks and other organizations around the world.”

The acquisition is not expected to materially affect OneSpan's full‑year 2026 guidance.

About Build38

Build38 is the leading provider of mobile app security solutions, offering advanced protection for mobile applications across various industries including mobile banking, payments, SoftPOS, fintech, mobile ID, crypto wallets, automotive, and eHealth. With its cutting-edge technology and commitment to innovation, Build38 ensures that mobile apps are secure, resilient, and compliant with industry standards. Founded in 2019 as a Spin-off of Giesecke+Devrient, the company has attracted strategic investments from G+D Ventures, eCAPITAL Entrepreneurial Partners, Criteria Venture Tech, and Tikehau Capital.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding: the anticipated impact of the Build38 acquisition; our plans and expectations regarding Build38’s technology and its contribution to OneSpan’s product portfolio; and the general effects of, and outcomes from, the proposed acquisition of Build38. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", “expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to “OneSpan”, “Company”, “we”, “our”, and “us” refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.