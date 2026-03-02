BILL and Rillet Partner to Power Real-Time, AI-Native Finance Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE: BILL), the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses to manage, move and maximize their money, today announced a partnership with Rillet, the AI-native ERP, to streamline financial operations for growing businesses and accounting firms. As part of the partnership, the companies will launch a real-time, native two-way integration that continuously aligns AP, spend, and financial data across both systems – providing finance teams with a real-time financial position and the clarity and confidence to make informed decisions as they scale.

Eliminating Friction for Growing Businesses

As growing businesses modernize, many are turning to AI-native finance platforms designed to operate in real time. Yet when critical tools aren’t continuously aligned, fragmented workflows and disconnected systems can still create silos, limit visibility, and delay reporting at close. The new integration addresses this challenge through real-time, bi-directional data synchronization.

A Real-Time, Two-Way Sync

With this integration, AP, spend, and expense data – including vendors, accounts, bills, credits, and all payment activity are automatically synchronized across BILL and Rillet for supported workflows, thereby reducing errors and eliminating unnecessary manual steps. A real-time, two-way sync keeps financial records continuously aligned across both platforms, preventing duplication and preserving data integrity. Deep links allow teams to move seamlessly between systems, accelerating review and reconciliation.

“Growing businesses need finance systems that evolve with them, not limit them,” said Mike Cieri, EVP of Software at BILL. “As the trusted, intelligent finance platform connected through an 8+ million-member network, we approach integrations with the same philosophy we apply to innovation: purposeful, scalable, and built around how businesses organically operate. Our partnership with Rillet reflects that commitment by helping customers keep their finance systems connected and operate with greater agility as they adapt and scale.”

BILL brings AI-powered innovation across payments, AP, and spend management to streamline financial workflows, while Rillet remains the single source of truth for the general ledger and accounting fields. Together, the platforms deliver a seamless, end-to-end finance workflow built for speed, accuracy, and visibility.

“BILL powers nearly half a million businesses and has become the backbone of intelligent financial operations,” said Nic Kopp, CEO and founder of Rillet. “When you combine that scale and expertise with Rillet’s perpetual ledger, you move from periodic accounting to continuous accounting. Our joint customers are achieving a faster close with books that remain up-to-date and audit-ready.”

Helping Our Customers Grow

“The BILL and Rillet partnership is an exciting catalyst for what we are building within Consero’s AI Fusion Lab,” said David Sawatzky, CEO at Consero Global. “We prioritize delivering seamless, tech-forward financial operations for our clients, and combining BILL’s robust payment capabilities with Rillet’s modern accounting logic will enable us to prototype and deploy vertical-specific solutions faster than ever. This collaboration is essential to our mission of creating a truly agile, AI-driven finance function for the mid-market."

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses and their accountants to manage, move, and maximize their money. BILL powers businesses ranging from fast-moving startups to growing companies with complex operations. We use AI to deliver strategic finance capabilities in one integrated platform that includes AP, AR, expenses, forecasting, procurement and more. With a member network of more than 8 million, BILL’s platform processes ~1% of US GDP annually. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native accounting platform made to tailor fit the workflows of accountants and a full replacement for legacy ERPs. Scaling and hyper-growth companies like Mercor and Windsurf use Rillet to enable a smarter close with native integrations, automated journal entries, and AI embedded workflows. They are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Barcelona. Visit rillet.com.