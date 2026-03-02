Krispy Krunchy Chicken Partners with Loop Neighborhood to Meet Growing C-Store Demand

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, recognized as one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Loop Neighborhood, an innovative convenience store and marketplace, to address the rising demand for quality hot food offerings in c-stores. Twelve Loop stores will feature Krispy Krunchy in the California cities of San Francisco, Elk Grove, Sacramento, Pittsburg, Brentwood, Temecula, Modesto, Arbuckle, Menifee, Stockton and Adelanto.

“Loop Neighborhood is known for redefining the convenience store experience with premium offerings and customer-centric service and we are honored to be part of their efforts to elevate the space while bringing new ways for customers to make the most of their busy lives on-the-go,” said Brett Yates, Vice President of Chain and Business Development for Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “Their brand sets a higher standard for c-stores with their carefully curated product selections, exceptional customer service, and thoughtfully designed atmosphere. By integrating Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s proven hot food program, Loop can attract new customer segments, increase dwell time, and drive repeat visits.”

According to a 2025 NACS State of the Industry report, foodservice accounted for over 36% of in-store sales in U.S. convenience stores, with hot foods leading the growth segment. By partnering with Loop Neighborhood, Krispy Krunchy Chicken aims to help Loop capitalize on this trend, driving incremental traffic and elevating the in-store foodservice experience for customers.

Krunchy and Convenient

The full Krispy Krunchy menu lineup will be available at Loop stores, including signature hand-breaded fried chicken and tenders, a Cajun chicken sandwich, nuggets, wings, honey biscuits, sides, and more. This turnkey solution enables Loop to quickly implement a scalable hot food program, leveraging Krispy Krunchy’s operational support, training resources, and marketing expertise. Krispy Krunchy will also be integrated into the Loop app, enabling convenient digital ordering and increasing customer engagement.

“We are delighted to feature Krispy Krunchy in our marketplaces and further connect fans to the fried chicken they know and love,” said Brandon Frampton, Director of Fresh Foods for Loop Neighborhood. “Whether customers are picking up a quick meal or staying a little longer to savor the hand-breaded, small-batch prepared chicken, we have them covered.”

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, including menu and locations, visit www.krispykrunchy.com, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is a category-defining leader in the fried chicken and convenience foodservice space, with more than 3,500 locations across the 48 contiguous United States. One of the fastest-growing chicken concepts in the country, the brand is best known for its hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken, all-white meat jumbo tenders, and trademark honey biscuits, selling more than one million pounds of chicken each week through quick-service locations nationwide.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken provides turnkey foodservice solutions that increase in-store profitability and drive frequency for licensees in convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos, and other nontraditional venues, including Fenway Park, where it is the “Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox.” A multi-year honoree on USA TODAY’s 10BEST Fried Chicken Chains, the brand has been building a strong and loyal fan base since its founding nearly 40 years ago in Louisiana.

To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.

About Loop Neighborhood Market

Loop Neighborhood Market is an all-in-one convenience store and marketplace with a mission to redefine convenience retailing. With 63 locations across the Bay Area, Sacramento, and Southern California, Loop offers a wide variety of fresh foods, organic and gluten-free products, and daily grocery essentials. Loop is recognized for its thoughtfully designed stores and commitment to providing a fantastic customer experience from the moment guests walk in the door. They’ve been highlighted for their store designs and named to CSP’s Best Store Design list in the upscale category.

