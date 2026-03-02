-

Bidgely to Showcase AI-Powered Energy Intelligence at IDC European Utilities Xchange

Keynote speech, executive forums, and roundtables feature strategies for accelerating grid modernization

Bidgely to demonstrate how raw smart meter data can be transformed into a definitive layer of unified intelligence to manage growing grid complexities.

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming IDC European Utilities Xchange, taking place March 2 - 3 in Valencia, Spain. Through a series of executive roundtables, interactive workshops and fireside chats, Bidgely will demonstrate how European energy retailers and Distribution System Operators (DSOs) can transform raw smart meter data into a definitive layer of unified intelligence for managing the complexities of growing electrification, regulatory mandates, price volatility and customer engagement.

Our goal at IDC Xchange is to demonstrate how AI-based analytics empowers utilities to become trusted advisors.

“As European energy leaders accelerate grid modernization, we are moving beyond generic horizontal AI into a new era of verticalized intelligence that transforms the grid into a dynamic engine," said Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer of Bidgely. "Our goal at IDC Xchange is to demonstrate how AI-based analytics empowers utilities to become trusted advisors, bridging the gap between providers and consumers, specifically as the industry embraces dynamic pricing and time-of-use tariffs.”

Bidgely-Led Speaking Sessions

The ‘Energy Advisor’ Pivot: Leading the Age of Volatility & AI
Monday, March 2, 2:35 PM

Bidgely’s VP EMEA & APAC, Nipun Jain, will explore how AI-based analytics helps manage consumer trust and the adoption of time-of-use (TOU) tariffs. By leveraging zero-hardware disaggregation to build personalized energy profiles, he will demonstrate how utilities can navigate the transition from commodity sellers to essential architects of an electrified energy lifestyle.

Aligning on the Future: UtilityAI Pro, Data Fabric and the AI-Powered Utility
Tuesday, March 3, 9:30am

Bidgely’s Chief Product Officer, Ted Nielsen, and IDC’s Head of Energy Insights Europe, Gaia Gallotti will discuss the leap from horizontal AI to UtilityAI Pro—the industry’s first vertical AI platform—that allows CXOs to eliminate technical debt, unlock 10X data granularity and transform the grid from a passive asset into a dynamic, self-optimizing engine.

To learn how Bidgely empowers energy retailers to leverage AI-driven data insights, download the playbook: Behind-the-Meter Intelligence for Clean Energy.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is the pioneer of AI-powered energy intelligence, transforming raw meter data into high-definition insights for global utilities. Serving over 50 million homes, the company’s UtilityAI™ Platform leverages 17 foundational patents to optimize grid visibility, call center operations, and personalized customer engagement. Recognized by Fast Company as a "Top 10 Most Innovative" company, Bidgely integrates precision energy analytics with horizontal AI ecosystems like Microsoft Copilot and AWS to modernize the grid with premises-level accuracy. www.bidgely.com | bidgely.com/blog

