Arrcus and UfiSpace Collaborate on AI-Optimized Networking Platforms with Enhanced Scale and Security from the Edge to Core

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the leader in distributed networking infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with UfiSpace focused on delivering carrier-grade, AI-optimized networking platforms designed to power large-scale service provider, data center, edge, and cloud environments.

As distributed AI workloads expand beyond centralized data centers into service provider cores, metro networks, and distributed edge environments, operators are prioritizing platforms that combine massive throughput, operational efficiency, and built-in security. The Arrcus + UfiSpace collaboration brings together high-capacity routing and switching hardware with a unified software foundation to support the next phase of AI-driven networking. The solution integrates Arrcus ArcOS® with UfiSpace’s next-generation routing and switching platforms, enabling service providers and cloud operators to introduce higher-capacity systems, scale AI workloads across environments, and maintain established operational models and service continuity.

UfiSpace platforms supported with Arrcus ArcOS include:

Routing platforms

S9520-28XC (Qumran3n) – Access and Edge routing, Cellsite Router

S9620-54DC (Qumran3u) – Access and Edge routing, Cellsite Router

S9620-40DG (Qumran3a) – Aggregation and Provider Edge

S9620-32E (Qumran3d) – Peering, IPX, and Core Routing

Switching platforms

S9320-32ED (Trident 5_x12) – 400G / 800G IP Clos leaf-spine fabric

S9331-64HO (Tomahawk 6) – 1.6 Tbps switching platform for high-density GPU connectivity

S9322-64EO (Tomahawk Ultra) – 800Gbps ultra-low latency for scale-up fabric

Together, these platforms deliver carrier-grade capabilities including native, line-rate MACSec and IPSec for secure AI and enterprise traffic, improved power efficiency, over previous silicon generations, redundant power supplies and fans for high availability, and support for 800GE interfaces, enabling a smooth evolution from existing 400GE deployments.

Built on the latest generation of high-capacity silicon from Broadcom®, the platforms support multi-terabit routing and switching, dense telemetry, and large routing and policy scale, enabling operators to consolidate infrastructure, reduce power and space requirements, and deliver new services for AI-driven workloads.

Rather than positioning AI networking as a greenfield deployment, Arrcus and UfiSpace are focused on the realities of production networks already supporting millions of subscribers and services. ArcOS provides a unified software foundation across UfiSpace platforms, enabling operators to introduce higher-capacity routing and switching systems while maintaining operational discipline.

“Service providers are integrating AI into networks that must remain available, predictable, and globally consistent,” said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “Our collaboration with UfiSpace brings together carrier-grade platforms and a modern, software-driven network operating system designed to scale AI workloads without compromising reliability.”

UfiSpace’s globally deployed hardware platforms complement Arrcus’ software approach, supporting operators as they evolve their networks to meet the performance, security, and operational demands of AI-driven services.

The Arrcus–UfiSpace collaboration supports a range of high-growth deployments, including:

AI cluster interconnect and data center interconnect (DCI):

Multi-terabit platforms aggregate dense 400G and 800G links to connect AI clusters and distributed data centers while supporting full routing scale and operational visibility.

Multi-terabit platforms aggregate dense 400G and 800G links to connect AI clusters and distributed data centers while supporting full routing scale and operational visibility.

High density and ultra-low latency Ethernet switching silicon to support Scale-Up and Scale-Out architectures for massive AI clusters, allowing for 512-XPU scale-up clusters and 100,000+ XPU scale-out networks, as well as 250 ns port-to-port latency enabling Scale-up Ethernet (SUE) for GPU to GPU connectivity.

High density and ultra-low latency Ethernet switching silicon to support Scale-Up and Scale-Out architectures for massive AI clusters, allowing for 512-XPU scale-up clusters and 100,000+ XPU scale-out networks, as well as 250 ns port-to-port latency enabling Scale-up Ethernet (SUE) for GPU to GPU connectivity.

Compact, single-chip routing platforms replace legacy chassis systems while delivering MPLS, SRv6, QoS, and hierarchical traffic management at scale.

Compact, single-chip routing platforms replace legacy chassis systems while delivering MPLS, SRv6, QoS, and hierarchical traffic management at scale.

Integrated, line-rate encryption enables high-throughput IPSec and MACsec transport for AI, enterprise, and backbone connectivity without external appliances.

Integrated, line-rate encryption enables high-throughput IPSec and MACsec transport for AI, enterprise, and backbone connectivity without external appliances.

Platforms support large routing tables, extensive ACL scale, and dense telemetry to enable differentiated services and secure, high-performance peering environments.

“AI workloads are driving unprecedented demands on network capacity, security, and efficiency across both service provider and data center environments,” said Vincent Ho, Chairman and CEO at UfiSpace. “Our next-generation routing and switching platforms, combined with Arrcus ArcOS, give operators a scalable, energy-efficient foundation to support distributed AI traffic, secure transport, and new high-value services while maintaining carrier-grade reliability.”

Both Arrcus and UfiSpace will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress Barcelona March 2-5. Visit the Arrcus booth in Hall 2, stand 2D41 and UfiSpace booth in Hall 5, stand 5A61 to experience how these companies are collaborating.

