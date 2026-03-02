-

NHOA Energy Announces Two Major MACSE Battery Projects

The projects reinforce NHOA Energy’s leadership in the Italian market

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NHOA Energy, global provider of utility-scale energy storage systems, has been awarded two new Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Italy by a leading independent platform in the renewables and energy transition sector, with a total MACSE-contracted capacity of about 600 MWh and a total power of 90 MW.

The two projects, located in Campania and Sardinia, represent NHOA Energy’s first systems awarded under MACSE (Meccanismo di Approvvigionamento di Capacità di Stoccaggio Elettrico), Italy’s new capacity mechanism dedicated to long-duration storage, and a milestone in the company’s growth in the national energy storage market.

The projects, financed by a pool of top-tier Italian and international financial institutions, reaffirm NHOA Energy’s centrality as technology supplier and turnkey contractor in the Italian BESS market, built on extensive local and international experience, breadth of resources, intimate understanding of standards and regulation, and awareness of the emerging challenges to the resilience of critical infrastructure.

“Following the BESS deployed under Terna Storage Lab, UPI, Fast Reserve and Capacity Market schemes, these projects represent another major step forward for NHOA Energy in Italy, combining new market mechanisms, advanced proprietary technology and a strong industrial partnership,” said Fabrizio Ciaccia, Vice President EMEA of NHOA Energy. “They confirm our ability to deliver complex, utility-scale storage systems that support grid flexibility and the energy transition, despite the very challenging context, while affirming our capabilities to maintain a high level of competitiveness in tight-margin environments.”

Site installation activities for both projects are expected to start by September 2026 and commissioning is targeted to meet well within the January 2028 start-up date required under the MACSE framework.

NHOA Energy

NHOA Energy delivers world-class energy storage technology, engineering and service, enabling secure and affordable power systems based on renewable energy sources. It is a pioneer in energy storage for utility-scale and industrial applications, building its leadership and competitive advantage on innovation, human capital and sustainability along with organizational excellence and financial strength. NHOA Energy operates globally, with four regional headquarters in Milan, Taipei, Perth and Houston.

For more information, visit www.nhoa.energy

