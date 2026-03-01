Stonepeak Announces Investment in Aura Holdings

SYDNEY & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced an investment in Aura Holdings (“Aura”), a leading retirement village developer and operator in Queensland, Australia. Stonepeak’s investment, together with a committed development facility with senior domestic lenders, constitutes up to A$1 billion of available capital to support Aura’s extensive development pipeline and propel its next phase of growth.

Founded in 2016 by seasoned retirement sector executives Tim Russell and Mark Taylor and led by Sean Graham as CEO, Aura specializes in developing state-of-the-art retirement apartments and community facilities in highly sought-after, infill locations. To date, Aura has completed six retirement villages with nearly 800 units across southeast Queensland, with six in the near-term pipeline and more than 10 in early development. Stonepeak’s investment in Aura marks its second platform investment in Australia and New Zealand’s retirement village sector, following its acquisition of Arvida Group Limited, one of New Zealand’s largest retirement and aged care providers, in November 2024.

“We are pleased to partner with the Aura team and utilize our flexible, long-term capital to expand Aura’s development platform by executing on their significant pipeline of new retirement village projects,” said Darren Keogh, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak. “Aura is well-positioned to serve Australia’s retirees given its premium portfolio spanning desirable retirement destinations, proven development track record, and experienced leadership team, who bring a deep understanding of what matters most to seniors.”

“We are delighted to welcome Stonepeak as our capital partner in this exciting new chapter for Aura. Stonepeak see the value in a first-class and growing operating platform,” said Aura Co-Founder Tim Russell. “Stonepeak’s investment gives Aura the runway to accelerate its strategy of adding much-needed, age-appropriate housing in areas grossly lacking suitable downsizing options for locals.”

“Stonepeak’s long-term approach to partnering and working with its portfolio companies, deep experience and relationships in the retirement sector, and clear plan for value creation give us tremendous confidence in Aura’s future. Together, we are poised to continue setting the standard in retirement living in Australia,” added Sean Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Aura Holdings.

Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the transaction has already closed.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately A$120 billion (US$84 billion) of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Aura Holdings

Aura Holdings was founded in 2016 by Tim Russell and Mark Taylor. Focused on developing medium to high end retirement living communities on premium sites throughout South-East Queensland and Northern New South Wales, Aura is a vertically integrated retirement living platform comprising of 40 personnel with headquarters located in Brisbane, Australia. Aura's villages are predominantly found in metropolitan locations and/or on sporting club land. With a pipeline growth of 2,000+apartments over the next five years, Aura has six fully operational villages and an additional development which broke ground September 2025.