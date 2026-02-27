iQuantiv Brings Billion-Dollar Analytics to the Mid-Market With Sisense

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sisense, the leading AI-first analytics platform for product teams and application developers, today announced a strategic partnership with iQuantiv, a SaaS analytics company that helps mid-market businesses achieve profitability optimization. With Sisense powering its white-labeled platform, iQuantiv is giving C-level leaders the kind of profitability insights once reserved for billion-dollar enterprises.

The Challenge: Deliver Enterprise-Grade Analytics Without Building In-House

iQuantiv set out to build a margin analysis platform for mid-sized businesses in the $50M–$200M revenue range. But building a custom analytics engine from scratch would have required hiring a full business intelligence team, slowing down time to market and increasing development costs.

“We didn’t want to build the analytics engine ourselves,” said John Cady, Founder and CEO of iQuantiv. “Sisense had everything we needed: embedded capabilities, customization, and a roadmap that aligned and scaled with where and how we wanted to grow.”

The Solution: Embedded, White-Labeled Analytics Powered by Sisense

Sisense provided the foundation for iQuantiv’s analytics engine, enabling the company to launch faster, scale effortlessly, and deliver a fully branded user experience for its executive audience. With drag-and-drop dashboard creation, powerful APIs, and robust data modeling tools, Sisense allowed iQuantiv to focus on client value, not infrastructure.

With Sisense, iQuantiv was able to:

Launch its analytics product rapidly without building from scratch

Embed dashboards into its client-facing platform under a unified brand

Support real-time filtering, custom views, and high-volume data tables

The Results: Real Business Value for Clients and Internal Teams

Since launching on Sisense, iQuantiv has helped more than 70 client organizations optimize pricing strategies, improve customer profitability, and unlock real margin improvements. These results include:

1–2% margin improvement from pricing strategy changes

from pricing strategy changes $200,000 annual savings uncovered for a single client through missed charge analysis

uncovered for a single client through missed charge analysis 100+ hours/month saved for executives on manual reporting

for executives on manual reporting $20,000/month saved by avoiding a full BI team hire

“Our users used to spend hours pulling data together before a board meeting,” said Cady. “Now, they just log in, filter by customer or product, and get exactly what they need—instantly.”

Looking Ahead: Automating Profitability Intelligence

iQuantiv’s next phase includes using Sisense to automate data workflows and deliver proactive alerts, so CEOs and CFOs can act on insights even faster. By integrating third-party data sources and adding decision-tree logic to dashboards, iQuantiv plans to move from static reporting to real-time, event-driven guidance.

“We want to go from reactive to proactive,” said Cady. “That means pushing insights to our users automatically, so they don’t have to go looking for them.”

With Sisense, iQuantiv is proving that billion-dollar analytics aren’t just for billion-dollar companies.

About Sisense

Sisense is the leading AI-first analytics platform as a service that democratizes data access, empowering developers, app builders, and business users to embed actionable insights into their products and workflows. Our developer-forward approach enables enterprises of all sizes to transform complex data into accessible, actionable experiences. With a complete suite of no-, low-, and pro-code tools, Sisense simplifies data preparation, uncovers deep insights, and seamlessly embeds analytics into applications, catering to both technical and non-technical users. Sisense's flexible analytics platform, composed of Fusion Embed, Sisense Cloud, and Compose SDK, enables customers like Seismic, Philips, and USA Swimming to infuse actionable insights into their customer experiences.