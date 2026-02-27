Acupath Laboratories, Inc. Partners with Azer Scientific to Install the First AzerView Digital Pathology Scanner in the United States

PLAINVIEW, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three pathology and healthcare technology leaders today announced a partnership that has resulted in the installation of the first LH510 Digital Pathology scanner in the United States, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of digital pathology and diagnostic innovation.

This landmark installation represents an important step forward in expanding access to high-quality digital pathology solutions in the U.S. Through close collaboration, the partners successfully introduced the scanner to support enhanced image quality, workflow efficiency, and diagnostic confidence for pathology professionals.

“The installation of the first AzerView/Vieworks scanner in the U.S. is a meaningful advancement for digital pathology,” said Brian Kunkel, Chief Operating Officer, Acupath Laboratories, Inc. “This technology supports the evolving needs of pathologists by enabling high-resolution imaging and streamlined workflows that ultimately benefit patient care.”

The AzerView LH510digital pathology scanner is designed to meet the growing demand for digital pathology solutions, offering performance and reliability suited for clinical, academic, and reference laboratory environments. Its introduction reinforces the partners shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the future of pathology diagnostics.

“Digital pathology is a critical pillar in the future of diagnostic medicine, and this first AzerView installation reflects Biolyst’s commitment to enabling innovation through strong operating companies like Azer Scientific,” said Jay Hexamer, Chief Executive Officer of Biolyst Scientific. “By combining advanced imaging platforms with Azer’s deep understanding of the anatomic pathology laboratory workflows, we are helping advance pathology in a practical, scalable way.”

“Our focus has always been on advancing pathology through meaningful innovation,” Brian Kunkel, Acupath Laboratories, “Being part of the first Vieworks scanner installation in the U.S. underscores our dedication to supporting pathologists with tools that enhance accuracy, efficiency, and collaboration.”

The partners look forward to continued collaboration and to expanding the adoption of digital pathology solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities and support improved patient outcomes nationwide.

About Acupath Laboratories, Inc.:

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, New York, Acupath is a provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties: Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis and processes over 500,000 specimens annually.

About Azer Scientific:

With over 30 years of laboratory expertise, we blend industry knowledge and an uncommon passion to make a difference – earning trust by providing a comprehensive portfolio to create clinical, research, economic, and relationship value. Azer Scientific has grown to become a leading manufacturer and supplier of laboratory products, selling to customers all over the world.

About Vieworks:

For over two decades Vieworks has developed high-performance imaging systems for global markets, specializing in digital X-ray detectors, industrial cameras, and bioimaging systems. Vieworks pioneers advanced imaging technologies that enable greater precision, clarity, and reliability across a range of industries.