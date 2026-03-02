RAW Charging selects ChargePoint as Partner to Expand Fast-Charging Infrastructure Across the UK

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and RAW Charging, one of the UK’s leading charge point operators (CPOs), today announced a new multiyear partnership aimed at rapidly expanding access to dependable DC fast charging with more than 300 new charge points across the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, RAW Charging extends and expands its long-standing partnership with ChargePoint as its technology partner, encompassing charging hardware, software and services. The partnership represents an initial commitment valued at $7.5 million USD and will play a crucial role in RAW Charging’s continuing ambition to be recognised as the leading destination Charge Point Operator in the UK.

“We are excited to support RAW Charging with the solutions they need to expand their business and uphold their reputation for a superior charging experience,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint. “By collaborating with RAW Charging, we’re combining proven technology with operational excellence to ensure UK drivers have fast, dependable charging wherever they go.”

Every new fast charging station deployed through the collaboration will run on the ChargePoint Platform, the company’s flexible and powerful software solution for EV charging, and be backed by ChargePoint‘s Assure Pro, an advanced maintenance service that ensures maximum network reliability. Together, these elements are designed to provide drivers with a consistently reliable charging experience.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, commented: “As the UK’s leading CPO dedicated to hospitality, leisure and retail we are committed to providing seamless charging for the millions of visitors to our world class destinations. The ChargePoint ecosystem provides a best-in-class driver experience for drivers providing easy station location and availability data alongside contactless, app based and roaming payment options.”

This collaboration strengthens RAW Charging’s Connecting Amazing Places campaign, which is focused on normalizing EV charging at destinations rather than solely enroute. RAW Charging enables drivers to charge while visiting the UK’s most iconic destinations.

Through this partnership, the deployment of new charging infrastructure will help advance UK’s transition to electric mobility ahead of the government mandate requiring 100% of new car and van sales to be zero emission by 2035. With over one million EVs already on UK roads, the need for accessible, high reliability charging continues to increase nationwide.

