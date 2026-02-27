-

Introducing LTK AI: The Chatbot Powered by Trusted Creator Recommendations

LTK is announcing the launch of LTK AI: a chatbot built directly into the LTK consumer app for personalized discovery, powered by real creator content and trusted recommendations.

LTK AI adds a conversational layer to the LTK experience designed to help users discover what to wear, style, pack, gift, or try next based on real-world context and creator guidance.

  • Curious who’s trending at this summer’s music festivals? Discover the creators shaping the scene.
  • Not sure what to pack for Japan during the cherry blossom season? We’ll show you what creators recommend.
  • Training for your next half-marathon? Explore what other running-obsessed people are recommending right now.

Instead of generating one-size-fits all search results, LTK AI surfaces real posts, outfits, routines, recipes, reviews, styling moments, and more from hundreds of thousands of verified creators - that millions of people already follow and trust inside the LTK app.

Built for Trusted Creator Recommendations

Today, discovering products through creators is no longer a trend - it’s the norm. Trust in creators is at an all-time high, up 21% year-over-year and 86% of Gen Z relying on creator recommendations to drive purchase decisions.

As the social app built for trusted recommendations across everything you’re into, the new LTK AI assistant is trained on over a decade of content from verified creators sharing what they actually wear, use, style, gift, and recommend. It reflects the trusted ecosystem millions of consumers already engage with on LTK.

Because the best recommendations come from real people and real content.

LTK AI is now available in the LTK app. Users can download or update the LTK app in the App Store to experience personalized discovery powered by real people, real content, and real recommendations.

About LTK

LTK is the global creator commerce platform that turned creator influence into a worldwide economy. Founded in 2011 by Amber Venz Box and Baxter Box, LTK is a three-sided marketplace with dedicated platforms for creators, brands, and consumers.

LTK empowers creators to retain, nurture and grow direct relationships with their audiences through their LTK profiles, creating lasting businesses. For brands, LTK is a full-funnel, performance channel that scales globally, and turns creators into a retailer’s tech-enabled power partner. Today, LTK powers $6B in annual retail sales, supports 60,000 creator-brand collaborations each year, has 8,000 retailers actively investing in creators, and is used by more than 44M monthly users. LTK’s mission to empower creator success has led to nearly $3B invested in creators and helped nearly 400 women become self-made millionaires.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, LTK operates across five continents. Download the LTK app in the App Store or Google Play. For updates, follow @ltk.hq on Instagram and @shopltk on X and LTK on LinkedIn.

