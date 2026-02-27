New Era Energy & Digital Announces 450 MW Behind-the-Meter Generation Plan at TCDC with Thunderhead Energy and TURBINE-X Energy

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets in the Permian Basin, today announced that its strategic partner, Thunderhead Energy Solutions LLC (“Thunderhead”), has entered into a commercial arrangement with Turbine-X Energy, Inc., an authorized channel partner for an original equipment manufacturer.

The arrangement secures access to the major generation equipment required for New Era's Texas Critical Data Center (“TCDC”) data center project, which is designed to support a hyperscale anchor tenant's AI and High Performance Cloud (“HPC”) workloads. Pursuant to the arrangement, the parties are advancing procurement activities and are working to finalize definitive purchase documentation, keeping the project aligned with its anticipated development and construction schedule.

This development supports the Trump Administration’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge, which is intended to safeguard the public power grid and consumers from the incremental strain associated with large-scale data center developments and rapidly growing electricity demand. The policy encourages technology companies to secure dedicated, private power solutions for new data center projects.

"In an environment where power availability is the primary constraint to AI and HPC expansion, our behind-the-meter strategy, executed with expert partners like Thunderhead, is the definitive solution," said Will Gray, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital. "Securing the critical-path power equipment for our anchor tenant's build-out significantly de-risks the project's supply chain and construction timeline—all without direct capital expenditure from New Era. This is our model in action."

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. The Company is developing Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (“TCDC”), a 438 acre large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus located in Ector County, outside Odessa, Texas. TCDC is master-planned as a multi-phase development, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1+ gigawatt over time. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments. For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai, and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

About Thunderhead Energy Solutions LLC

Thunderhead Energy Solutions are developers and operators of tailored energy solutions supporting the digital infrastructure value chain. Its creative approach provides customers with highly available, affordable, scalable systems which support both speed and longevity in power security. The Thunderhead team brings decades of experience and innovation in power and energy infrastructure development. Thunderhead projects are capitalized through a funding partnership with Harbert Infrastructure, an investment manager with decades of experience in the power sector. For more information, visit www.thunderheaddg.com, and www.harbert.net.

About Turbine-X Energy Inc., a division of X-Group of Companies

The world's leading provider of cross-platform solutions for evolving power systems.

