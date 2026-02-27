Oligo Runtime AI Security Integrates with New Extended Plan for AWS Security Hub

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oligo Security, a provider of runtime security solutions, today announced that Oligo Runtime AI Security is now integrated with the Extended plan in AWS Security Hub, Amazon Web Services’ unified security solution. This integration gives customers real-time visibility and active protection for AI deployments across AWS, through a single-vendor experience with one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pricing through AWS.

AWS Security Hub Extended plan delivers curated enterprise security solutions from AWS and partners with simplified purchasing. It streamlines procurement through a single-vendor experience – one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pricing. Security Hub Extended plan brings together the best of AWS detection services and curated partner solutions from endpoint and identity to security operations and artificial intelligence. These solutions enable defense-in-depth across your organization while simplifying deployment.

“Enterprises are rapidly deploying AI to supercharge their business, but most security programs still lack visibility into how those systems behave at runtime,” said Nadav Czerninski, co-founder and CEO, Oligo Security. “Oligo Runtime AI Security’s integration with AWS Security Hub Extended plan empowers organizations to confidently drive AI innovation in the cloud without compromising security.”

Oligo Runtime AI Security unifies AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) and AI Detection and Response (AI-DR) to deliver continuous visibility and protection for every AI model, agent, and application operating in the cloud. By grounding risk prioritization in real runtime behavior, Oligo enables customers to understand their true AI footprint, reduce supply chain risk, enforce governance, and prevent attacks targeting AI environments.

The Extended plan for AWS Security Hub is immediately available in all commercial AWS regions. To learn more about Oligo, visit: https://www.oligo.security/.

About Oligo Security

Oligo is the industry’s leading runtime security platform that solves today’s toughest challenge: stopping attacks in real time without stopping the business. Oligo transforms security from passive visibility to active protection across applications, cloud services, workloads, and AI. By uncovering the deepest layers of what actually runs in production, Oligo empowers customers to prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities, detect malicious behavior as it happens, and stop modern attacks in their tracks. https://www.oligo.security/