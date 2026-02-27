KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Credibly Asset Securitization II LLC, Series 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Credibly Asset Securitization II LLC, Series 2026-1 (“CRDBL 2026-1”).

Credibly (or the “Company”) is the Sponsor, Seller, and Servicer for CRDBL 2026-1. Credibly was founded in 2010 and provides financing to small and medium-sized businesses through the use of proprietary risk scoring models, transactional data and technology systems. According to the Company, Credibly has provided businesses with access to approximately $3.10 billion across over 61,000 fundings. Credibly has approximately 196 employees with offices in New York, New York; Southfield, Michigan; and Tempe, Arizona.

CRDBL 2026-1 represents the Company’s fourth offering of asset-backed securities sponsored by Credibly and the fourth transaction rated by KBRA. CRDBL 2026-1 is collateralized by business loans (“SMB Loans”) made to small-and medium-sized businesses (“Merchants”) and future receivables purchased from Merchants at a discounted purchase price (“Factored Receivables”). A Factored Receivable is also commonly referred to as a Merchant Cash Advance (“MCA”).

Credibly Asset Securitization II LLC (the “Issuer”) will issue four classes of Series 2026-1 Notes totaling $124.0 million. The proceeds of the sale of the Series 2026-1 notes will also be used to pay down the Company’s outstanding ABS facility, CRDBL 2024-1, purchase receivables, fund the reserve account and pay related fees and expenses. The Series 2026-1 Notes are “expandable” term notes such that at any time during the Revolving Period, the Issuer may periodically issue additional Notes, up to a maximum amount of $225 million, as long as certain conditions are met, including receipt of Rating Agency Confirmation.

