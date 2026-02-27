Teledyne and M Subs Announce Strategic Collaboration

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Marine, a global leader in maritime unmanned underwater vehicles and marine technologies, and M Subs, a UK-based innovator in marine unmanned systems and associated autonomy, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic collaboration.

This partnership aims to leverage the complementary expertise of both organizations to develop and execute business opportunities related to the UK Royal Navy and other international naval programs. The collaboration will focus on integrating advanced technologies, including vehicle platforms, autonomy systems, sonars, acoustic communications, cameras, lighting, and subsea connectors, to deliver cutting-edge solutions for maritime operations.

Efforts are already underway on cooperation with Teledyne SeaBat multibeam sonars successfully integrated and demonstrated on Zero USV platforms at REPMUS 2025. In addition, work has commenced on the deployment of Slocum gliders and Osprey class AUVs from Zero USV systems with demonstrations in the UK and Iceland planned in Q1 and Q2 of 2026.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Support for Royal Navy Programs: The collaboration will focus on advancing projects with the UK Royal Navy including possible joint cooperation for Atlantic Bastion and MHC Block 2 while leveraging M Subs and Teledyne’s significant UK presence and capability.

Joint Business Development: Teledyne and M Subs will work together to identify and pursue mutually beneficial opportunities globally.

Shared Expertise: Both parties will combine their technological capabilities to enhance unmanned systems and autonomy solutions for maritime applications.

Brian Maguire, Teledyne Marine Chief Operating Officer and Vehicles General Manager, stated, “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in advancing maritime technologies. By combining our expertise, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the UK and international markets.”

Brett Phaneuf, Director of M Subs, added, “It has been a pleasure to work with Teledyne to integrate the myriad sensors and devices they bring to bear on the marine and defense space; they have proved nimble and forward leaning in our work together, necessary qualities from flagship companies partnered with small SMEs for us to be successful in the future when serving the nation…it’s also been a great deal of fun.”

The partnership between Teledyne and M Subs is set to drive innovation and deliver impactful and operationally relevant solutions with high technology readiness levels for defense and commercial applications.

Proven Performance: Teledyne Marine is a leading provider of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) with two main production facilities located in North Falmouth, Massachusetts and Kopavogur, Iceland along with a network of international service centers. As of January 2026, Teledyne has delivered over 12,000 APEX floats, approximately 1,275 Slocum gliders (with over 600 to NATO naval users), and Gavia AUV systems have been purchased by 18 navies. Teledyne unmanned systems are operational with numerous NATO and AUKUS navies including the Royal Navy.

UK Presence: Teledyne currently has approximately 2,700 employees in the UK at 18 main sites and is committed to supporting current and future UK defense priorities with proven technology and local expertise.

About Teledyne Marine:

Teledyne Marine is a group of leading-edge technology companies that are part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Through acquisitions and collaboration, Teledyne Marine has evolved into an industry powerhouse, bringing Imaging, Instruments, Interconnect, Seismic, and Vehicle technology to provide solutions to our customers. For more information, go to: www.teledynemarine.com.