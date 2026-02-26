GoldState Music and Bridgepoint Announce Strategic Partnership Targeting Growth Investments

LONDON & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgepoint, one of the world’s leading mid-market investors, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with GoldState Music, a premier music investment platform, committing a significant investment as lead investor in GoldState’s Growth Strategy. The capital will support a dedicated investment programme focused on building and scaling high-quality music-oriented businesses globally.

GoldState Music is a private investment firm founded in 2022 by industry veteran Charles Goldstuck, who played an integral role in the development of many music enterprises as well as in the careers of numerous major artists and songwriters. The company’s Growth Strategy is focused on investing in and scaling growing businesses operating in the music value chain, combining deep industry relationships with institutional investment discipline and structured capital solutions.

Under the strategic partnership announced today, GoldState will originate and actively manage the Growth Strategy’s underlying investments, drawing on its operating expertise and deep industry relationships. GoldState’s focus will be on growing, profitable companies with healthy organic growth rates, exceptional leadership teams and well-established market positions. Target areas span the broader music ecosystem, including rights management platforms, digital distribution, music technology and related infrastructure supporting the evolving global music industry.

The broader Growth Strategy is designed to capture structural growth trends within the global music market, driven by continued streaming expansion and the rising share of independent artists and labels. Independent artists and labels now represent an increasing share of global streaming revenues, reshaping the competitive dynamics of the industry.

Further financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Charles Goldstuck, Founder and Managing Partner of GoldState Music, said: “The continued expansion of the music ecosystem, coupled with the vibrancy we see in all facets of the industry, makes this one of the most exciting times in recent music investing. Partnering with Bridgepoint is a natural expansion of our investment activities, and I could not be happier partnering with Rohit and his team.”

Rohit Dhote, Partner and Co-Head of Credit Opportunities at Bridgepoint, said: “The music space continues to exhibit robust structural growth, supported by streaming expansion and the increasing global independence of artists. Led by Charles, GoldState has an exceptional track record of capitalising on these dynamics and is perfectly complemented by Bridgepoint’s growing expertise in providing creative capital solutions across the music ecosystem.”

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint Group is one of the world's leading mid-market investors, specialising in private equity, infrastructure, credit and private wealth.

With over $86 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles.

The Group’s credit arm, Bridgepoint Credit, is one of Europe's most experienced credit managers, having invested more than €22bn in over 350 companies since 2008.

About GoldState Music

GoldState Music is a private investment firm with a primary focus on the music sector. GoldState invests in music rights, enterprises in need of growth and expansion capital, as well as emerging music technology. The firm was founded in 2022 by Charles Goldstuck, and currently has offices in West Palm Beach, FL. The team consists of experienced industry professionals who are deeply rooted in the music ecosystem.