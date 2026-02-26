Thrust Flight Awarded Fixed Wing Pilot Training Contract by City of Phoenix

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thrust Flight, a leading U.S. aviation training provider and home of the Zero Time to Airline® program, has been awarded the Fixed Wing Pilot Training RFP (PP24-284) for the City of Phoenix. The five-year contract, commencing on or about March 1, includes training for approximately two students per certificate annually across five certificate types: Private Pilot (PPL), Commercial Pilot (CPL), Instrument Rating (IR), Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) and Certified Flight Instructor-Instrument (CFII).

The award marks a significant milestone for Thrust Flight, which will now provide the City of Phoenix a modern, accelerated program with self-examining authority and a focus exclusively on domestic students. Training will be conducted locally in the Phoenix Metropolitan area using single-engine aircraft equipped with advanced electronic flight information systems, meeting all FAA Part 141 requirements. The program mandates specific completion timelines: 20 weeks for PPL and CPL certificates, 12 weeks for IR and 16 weeks for CFI/CFII certificates.

“Being selected by the City of Phoenix for fixed wing pilot training reflects the need for programs that are efficient, flexible and built around real operational requirements,” said Patrick Arnzen, CEO of Thrust Flight. “Our accelerated curriculum, hands-on instruction and in-house testing authority keep students on track to complete certification within the required timelines. From day one, our focus is graduating pilots who are ready to meet the demands of the mission.”

The contract ends a multi-year tenure by previous provider Aeroguard, highlighting Thrust Flight’s ability to deliver measurable improvements in program speed, consistency and domestic student focus. Thrust Flight’s proprietary approach emphasizes real-world readiness, FAA compliance and a zero-delay model for pilot certification.

This new contract builds on Thrust Flight’s growing reputation for excellence in aviation training. The company operates multiple campuses across Texas and a dedicated flight school in Phoenix, providing local access to advanced training facilities and expert instruction. Beyond the City of Phoenix program, Thrust Flight offers its flagship Zero Time to Airline® program, FAA-approved courses for Aircraft & Powerplant mechanics and Aircraft Dispatchers. With hands-on instruction, small class sizes, accelerated timelines and a focus on domestic students, Thrust Flight has become a trusted gateway for aspiring pilots and aviation professionals across the U.S.

About Thrust Flight

Thrust Flight is a nationally recognized aviation training provider with locations across Texas. Over the past 15 years, the company has trained thousands of pilots through its flagship Zero Time to Airline® program, preparing them to fly for commercial airlines around the globe. Today, Thrust Flight offers a full suite of FAA-approved programs for pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, and flight dispatchers, supporting every stage of the aviation career journey. Learn more at thrustflight.com and thrustinstitute.com.