VENU Aligns with Dimensional Innovations, the Experiential Design Firm Behind Intuit Dome, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Other Iconic Venues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: VENU), owner, operator, and developer of premium entertainment and hospitality destinations, today announced a strategic partnership with Dimensional Innovations (DI), an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm known for delivering next-level immersive environments for leading brands and institutions worldwide. The firm’s portfolio includes work at Intuit Dome, Gillette Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, LEGOLAND Resorts, and the United States Air Force Academy.

The collaboration reflects VENU’s continued focus on integrating advanced technology, premium ambiance, omni-content programming model, and elevated hospitality as core drivers of its mission and long-term growth. Share

Under the partnership, DI will consult across VENU’s premium portfolio, supporting signage, brand activations, and integrated experiential design elements that elevate the guest journey and enhance sponsor visibility. The collaboration reflects VENU’s continued focus on integrating advanced technology, premium ambiance, an omni-content programming model, and elevated hospitality as core drivers of its mission and long-term growth.

“Technology and premium design are not surface level enhancements. They directly influence the fan journey, how brands activate, and how our venues perform over time,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU. “Dimensional Innovations has delivered some of the most intuitive and engaging technology driven environments of this generation. Their ability to integrate digital displays, immersive activations, and scalable infrastructure allows us to create venues that deepen fan connection, expand sponsor opportunities, and improve operating efficiency. That expertise helps position our portfolio for the next era of live entertainment, and we are excited to push the boundaries of what is possible.”

“Great venues don’t just look premium; they deliver a premium experience for guests, operators and sponsors,” said Spencer Farley, Practice Director of Entertainment and Hospitality at Dimensional Innovations. “Our first focus is on a seamless guest journey from arrival to finale across VENU’s properties. We’ll help shape the moments fans remember most, from social-ready content activations to interactive sponsorship environments that pull fans in and deliver more value for partners at every venue.”

Dimensional Innovations has delivered high-profile projects across sports, entertainment, corporate, and cultural sectors for more than 30 years. Through this partnership, VENU continues to invest in next-generation venue infrastructure designed to support immersive environments, premium brand integration, and scalable portfolio growth.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Billboard, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Boston Common Golf, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations (DI) is an experience design, technology and fabrication firm that brings remarkable spaces to life for leading brands, teams and institutions worldwide. Headquartered in Kansas City, DI has been delivering transformative experiences for over 30 years through its concept-to-completion approach across sports, cultural, higher education, entertainment, healthcare, corporate and transportation. With more than 230 in-house experts and 200,000 square feet of dedicated design and fabrication facilities, DI creates shared moments that engage the senses and elevate brand experiences. Learn more at www.dimin.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Venu believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Venu expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.