Island Integrates with New Extended Plan for AWS Security Hub

Browser-native security and AI governance protects data where work happens

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Island, creator of the Enterprise Browser, today announced that the Island Enterprise Extension is now integrated with the AWS Security Hub Extended plan, Amazon Web Services’ unified security solution. This integration enables customers to enforce safe browsing and AI governance directly inside any browser, through a single-vendor experience with one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pricing through AWS.

AWS Security Hub Extended plan delivers curated enterprise security solutions from AWS and partners with simplified purchasing. It streamlines procurement through a single-vendor experience – one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pricing. Security Hub Extended plan brings together the best of AWS detection services and curated partner solutions from endpoint and identity to security operations and artificial intelligence. These solutions enable defense-in-depth across your organization while simplifying deployment.

The Island Enterprise Extension is a lightweight browser extension that runs policy locally on any browser, without proxy backhaul or break-and-inspect. It enforces safe browsing and enables organizations to embrace AI by:

  • Protecting users from phishing, dangerous destinations, and malware in real time.
  • Delivering broad visibility over AI applications and extensions with complete control over AI usage.
  • Enforcing data boundaries designed to ensure that corporate data stays within organizations’ applications and sanctioned AI resources.

CIOs and CISOs are able to use the Island Enterprise Extension to reduce organizational exposure to credential theft and effectively govern AI usage, without changing how employees work or adding operational complexity.

“Island is proud to help enterprises unify how they detect and respond to risk across their environments. By integrating with the AWS Security Hub Extended plan, we’re protecting the front line of modern work — where users interact with SaaS, the web, and AI every day,” said Dan Amiga, CTO and Co-founder of Island. “We’re enabling organizations to modernize security and improve operational efficiency without adding friction or complexity. This represents an important step in our collaboration with AWS. We look forward to continuing to deepen our integration and innovation with AWS to better serve the needs of the enterprise.”

The Extended Plan for AWS Security Hub is immediately available in all commercial AWS regions. To learn more click here.

About Island

Island created the Enterprise Browser, a simplified enterprise workspace delighting CIOs, CISOs, and end users. Organizations in defense, financial services, government, higher education, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail modernize their security and jumpstart productivity with a browsing experience they know and love. Investors include Canapi Ventures, Capital One Ventures, Cisco Investments, Citi Ventures, Coatue Management, Cyberstarts, EDBI, Georgian, Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, Prysm Capital, Sequoia Capital, ServiceNow Ventures, and Stripes. Email info@island.io or call (866) 832-7114.

Contacts

Andy Shane
ashane@bigvalley.co
1-214-498-4915
Big Valley Marketing for Island

