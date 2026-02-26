Dental.com and Voicify Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand 24/7 Patient Access and Scheduling for DSOs

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dental.com, the virtual dental care platform powered by Virtual Dental Care, Inc., and Voicify, a voice AI platform for dental practices and DSOs, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated, 24/7 patient acquisition and conversion engine for DSOs and multi-site dental groups.

The collaboration combines Dental.com’s virtual care, patient acquisition, and AI-enabled engagement capabilities with Voicify’s direct, PMS-integrated voice AI scheduling and patient communication infrastructure to create a seamless pathway from patient inquiry and virtual triage to confirmed in-office appointments.

Dental.com generates clinically screened, insurance-verified patient demand. Voicify converts that demand into confirmed, real-time appointments directly inside the DSO’s practice management system. Together, the companies eliminate conversion leakage and ensure that no qualified patient opportunity is missed.

The companies expect the partnership to help DSOs improve patient conversion, reduce missed calls, increase schedule utilization, lower administrative burden across centralized and location-level teams, and modernize patient access without adding headcount.

“Dental.com is focused on expanding access to care and simplifying the patient journey through a virtual-first model that combines AI Photo Smart Scans, Virtual Care, and Intelligent Patient Referrals,” said Richard Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Virtual Dental Care / Dental.com. “By partnering with Voicify, we are strengthening our ability to help DSOs and multi-location organizations deliver a more responsive, convenient, and efficient patient experience—from initial engagement to confirmed appointment.”

“This partnership closes the gap between patient demand and revenue realization,” said Jeff McMahon, CEO of Voicify. “Dental.com brings clinically screened, high-intent patients into the funnel, and Voicify ensures that demand converts into confirmed appointments in real time. Together, we are delivering a scalable, 24/7 patient acquisition and conversion engine that modernizes access for DSOs while reducing operational strain.”

The partnership is designed to support DSOs seeking to modernize patient access, standardize scheduling workflows, improve after-hours responsiveness, and reduce front-desk staffing pressure. Voicify’s platform integrates directly with leading dental practice management systems, enabling real-time appointment booking and automated patient communications across multi-location deployments. Dental.com and Voicify also plan to collaborate on additional go-to-market initiatives and expanded integration opportunities.

About Dental.com / Virtual Dental Care

Dental.com, powered by Virtual Dental Care, Inc., provides virtual-first access to dental care through licensed dentist consultations, AI-powered oral health assessments, and care navigation tools designed to improve access, convenience, and continuity of care.

About Voicify

Voicify is a voice AI platform built for multi-location dental practices and DSOs, functioning as an AI dental receptionist that answers inbound calls, schedules, reschedules, and cancels appointments, and executes outbound appointment confirmations, reminders, and recall campaigns. Through direct PMS integrations and 24/7 inbound and outbound voice automation, Voicify converts patient demand into confirmed appointments while providing complete documentation and operational visibility for enterprise dental groups.