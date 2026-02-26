A New Era Begins: Franklin Sports Announced as Official Title Sponsor of the US Open Pickleball Championships

STOUGHTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Sports, a leading brand in the sporting goods industry, today announces its role as the Official Title Sponsor of the US Open Pickleball Championships marking a landmark partnership and a defining moment in the company’s continued growth on the global pickleball stage. Through this multi-year agreement, Franklin Sports will take center court at the world’s most iconic pickleball sporting event, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, performance, and expanding access to the game for athletes of all levels just in time for this year’s championships which are hosted April 11 through April 18 in Naples, Florida.

“This partnership reflects our deep commitment to growing the sport at every level and reinforces our long-standing relationship with the US Open Pickleball Championships. The US Open isn’t just the premier pickleball event in the world; it’s a one-of-a-kind community defined by the energy and passion of its players and fans,” said Adam Franklin, president of Franklin Sports. “We’re incredibly proud to step into the role of Title Sponsor as the tournament celebrates its tenth anniversary, a natural next step after many years as the Official Ball and as an ownership partner. We’re honored to help build on that spirit and continue elevating pickleball in the years ahead.”

In addition to now serving as the Title Sponsor, Franklin Sports has been the longstanding Official Ball of the US Open Pickleball Championships since 2016. Franklin Sports’ presence will have an even larger impact during the events with an impressive retail activation that will feature in-person availability of the new Anna Leigh Waters C45° Signature Paddle Series. Highlights will include inflatable Franklin X-40 pickleballs stationed throughout the host venue perfect for photo opportunities, complimentary X-40 pickleballs in the player welcome bags, and Franklin Sports branding throughout the iconic championship court VIP lounge.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Franklin Sports at a milestone moment for The Open,” said Ben Weinberger, president and tournament director of the US Open Pickleball Championships. “Franklin elevated the player experience for years as our Official Ball, and as our new Title Sponsor, they will play a bigger role in delivering an unforgettable 10th anniversary celebration in Naples for athletes, fans, and the global pickleball community.”

Franklin Sports is also a sponsor of top pickleball pros competing at this year’s US Open Pickleball Championships, including Anna Leigh Waters, Leigh Waters, Megan Fudge, Sofia Sewing, Casey Diamond, Louis Laville, Aidan Schenk, Mark Dancuart, Ryler DeHeart, and Spencer Lanier.

For more information about Franklin Sports and its role as the Official Title Sponsor, please visit www.franklinsports.com. Additional details about the US Open Pickleball Championships can be found at www.usopenpickleball.com. High-resolution photos and video assets are available here.

About Franklin Sports

Founded by Irving Franklin in 1946, Franklin Sports is a Stoughton, Massachusetts-based sporting goods brand that manufactures and sells over 10,000 products across many different categories. Franklin Sports is proud of its partnerships with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, USA Pickleball, Women’s National Basketball Association, National Women’s Soccer League, Hasbro and many others. Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned business with a rich history and trusted reputation as a quality sporting goods brand – from recreational sports all the way up to the professional level. At Franklin Sports, the team believes that sports make life better. For more information on Franklin Sports, please visit www.franklinsports.com or follow Franklin on Instagram @franklinsports, @franklinsportseqp, and @franklinpickleball, Facebook, and X @franklinsports.

About the US Open Pickleball Championships

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, the US Open Pickleball Championships is the sport’s signature destination event and home of The Biggest Pickleball Party in the World™. Founded in 2016 and held annually in Naples, Florida at the USOP National Pickleball Center at East Naples Community Park, the event welcomes athletes and fans from around the globe for a week of competition across professional, senior professional, amateur, junior, and wheelchair divisions, plus entertainment and onsite activations. The US Open Pickleball Championships is owned by Spirit Promotions LLC, a Pickle4 Company. For more information, visit www.usopenpickleball.com or follow The Open on Instagram @usopenpickleball, Facebook and X @usopenpicklebal.