PNCC Selects LotusFlare to Power Digital BSS and Commerce Platform for New 4G/5G Standalone Network

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LotusFlare, a provider of a cloud-native, AI-driven digital commerce and monetization platform for communications service providers (CSPs), today announced that Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC) has selected it to provide a comprehensive commerce and monetization platform, including a full-stack digital business support system (dBSS) as part of PNCC’s broader 4G/5G Standalone (SA) network modernization programme.

The LotusFlare solution will support PNCC subscribers across mobile, fixed broadband, and digital TV services, while enabling unique multi-tenant capabilities aligned with PNCC’s long-term digital and regional strategy.

PNCC has embarked on a comprehensive technology modernization program focused on increasing speed-to-market, enhancing customer experience, and long-term operational efficiency. After a competitive tender process, PNCC selected LotusFlare for its highly skilled team, cloud-native technology, Internet DNA, and proven experience supporting leading communications service providers globally.

As the national telecommunications operator of the Republic of Palau, PNCC is undertaking a full network transformation to deploy a 4G/5G SA mobile network based on open architecture principles, alongside cloud-native core, OSS, BSS, and digital platforms. The program is designed to improve service agility, enhance network resilience, and support the long-term digital development of Palau.

“PNCC is proving that geographic isolation is no longer a barrier to world-class digital experiences. By utilizing LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud, PNCC is moving beyond legacy limitations to a modern, multi-tenant platform that can serve as a digital blueprint for the entire Pacific region,” said Sam Gadodia, CEO of LotusFlare. “LotusFlare’s expertise and innovative approach will help PNCC deliver valuable business outcomes and enhance the customer experience for the people of Palau.”

Simon Fraser, CEO of PNCC, commented: “Partnering with LotusFlare enables PNCC to deploy a cloud-native digital platform at the core of our new 4G/5G SA network. A modern, API-driven dBSS is fundamental to ensuring agility and enabling the rapid introduction of new digital services for our customers. Geographic isolation or scale should never define digital ambition - the people of Palau deserve world-class connectivity, and this transformation ensures they receive it.“

About PNCC

Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC) is the national telecommunications provider of the Republic of Palau, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband, and international connectivity services nationwide.

About LotusFlare

Based in Silicon Valley, LotusFlare simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes for enterprises. The company’s flagship product, DNO™ Cloud, is an AI-driven, cloud-native commerce and monetization platform that serves as a digital Business Support System (BSS) for communications service providers. LotusFlare also owns and operates Nomad eSIM, a global connectivity service providing travelers with convenient, reliable, and affordable data plans in over 200 destinations.

LotusFlare is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises, including Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile US, A1, Globe Telecom, Liberty Latin America, Singtel, MTN, and TELUS. Learn more at lotusflare.com.