Capgemini and TELUS to Accelerate Towards Autonomous Telecommunications Networks

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini today announced that it has been selected by leading communications technology company, TELUS, to evolve how its network operates through an automation initiative. This agreement reinforces Capgemini in Canada’s leadership in autonomous network transformation, setting a new benchmark for telecom innovation.

An autonomous network evolves from manual, rules-based operations to intent-based and closed-loop systems. These intelligent networks can detect anomalies, predict equipment failures and resolve issues in real-time. The result is a more resilient, efficient network that delivers consistent performance while significantly reducing operational complexity. Through this engagement, Capgemini in Canada will support TELUS in modernizing its proprietary network-automation platform, enabling faster updates, greater scalability, and lower infrastructure costs, while improving customer experience and network reliability.

“TELUS is continually evolving its network to deliver the best possible experiences for its customers,” said Tim Fell, Vice-President, Wireline Technology & Services, TELUS. “This partnership with Capgemini builds on our strong foundation in network automation, enabling us to unlock new capabilities and take the next step forward on the path to autonomous network operations.”

“This new agreement is a testament to our commitment to driving intelligent transformation in telecom globally,” said Tom Mosseau, Managing Director of Capgemini in Canada. “Together with TELUS, we are pioneering the future of autonomous networks. Capgemini’s AI expertise and capabilities will help TELUS become more agile and deliver real value for its customers.”

According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s report, Networks with intelligence, 84% of telecom operators are currently operating at low levels of autonomy, yet over half (61%) aim to reach Level 3 or higher by 2028. At this stage, networks can increasingly self-monitor, self-optimize, and self-heal across all defined domains, laying the groundwork for higher levels of autonomy. Highlighting that this new agreement with TELUS is a timely and strategic move for the telecom industry.

