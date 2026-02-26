BODi reignites an icon in New York with the high-impact debut of P90X Generation Next.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BODi (NASDAQ: BODI), the brand that pioneered home fitness programming, officially unveiled P90X Generation Next on February 12, 2026, at a pop-up event dubbed “The P90X Factory” in New York City. The immersive event brought together media, creators, and fitness executives for an in-person experience of this contemporary version of the legendary program.

Hosted at Bathhouse Studios in Manhattan’s East Village, the event delivered high energy, serious sweat, and a first look at both the next evolution of P90X, reimagined with cutting-edge exercise science for a new generation, and the first look at the new line of P90X-branded supplements. Attendees were outfitted in ASRV apparel and Reebok training shoes ahead of each class, with dumbbells and adjustable workout benches provided by Core Home Fitness.

Across four extreme sessions, BODi Super Trainer and program lead Waz Ashayer led attendees through a P90X Generation Next workout that showcased the training system’s modern evolution while honoring intensity and discipline that made P90X a cultural phenomenon.

“The P90X Factory marks more than a launch. It signals a renewed cultural moment for one of the most iconic programs in fitness history,” said Carl Daikeler, CEO and co-founder of BODi. “With upcoming product extensions, including P90X Supplements, and sustained media momentum, P90X Generation Next is poised to energize longtime fans while capturing an entirely new audience.”

Following each class, attendees were invited to:

Recover in P90X brand partner Hyperice’s Recovery Lounge outfitted with their product line, including Normatec Legs, Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice, Venom Back, Hypervolt massage guns, and the Vyper roller, complete with hands-on massage therapists

Refuel with Shakeology 0g Added Sugar smoothies along with the first sampling of P90X’s new supplement line launching late March 2026, including pre-workout, protein powder, creatine and hydration - each featuring a “P90X-Factor” ingredient for extreme results and efficacy

Enjoy complimentary bites from Acai Berry and Impact Kitchen

Receive on-site fitting for Reebok’s new smart ring biometric tracker

Walk away with a curated swag bag that featured the P90X supplement line, available to consumers in March, as well as access to a complimentary trial of BODi’s platform to experience the entire P90X Generation Next program firsthand

“You could feel the intensity in the room from the first rep,” said Waz Ashayer, BODi Super Trainer and lead for P90X Generation Next. “Watching more than 100 people push themselves past their limits reminded me exactly why P90X became a phenomenon. P90X Generation Next is an incredible evolution, and is built to help people raise their standards of personal performance all over again.”

The event showcased BODi’s full ecosystem, bringing together workouts, recovery, nutrition, and community all in one place. The launch tapped into the timely “early 2000s comeback” cultural conversation while proving that the next generation of P90X will be a phenomenon of its own.

Media and creators highlighted the nostalgic appeal of P90X, recalling watching their parents do the original program or completing it themselves more than a decade ago, while embracing the modernized approach of P90X Generation Next.

The P90X Generation Next program is now available through a subscription to BODi’s digital platform, available at bodi.com. Subscribers can access the all-new program and the entire P90X catalog of 145 total workouts, including the original P90X, for just $9.99 per month, which is just $.33 per day. For those who want access to the full BODi library including performance nutrition plans, over 8,000 workouts and 140+ complete step-by-step programs covering fitness, strength training, weight loss, cardio, flexibility, body shaping, yoga, pilates and dance, including the entire P90X and P90X Generation Next collection, they can subscribe for just $19/month or save with the discounted annual subscription for just $179/year.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company

BODi, formerly known as Beachbody, has been a pioneer in structured, step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for nearly three decades, with iconic programs like P90X, INSANITY, 21 Day Fix and the original premium superfood supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception, BODi has helped more than 30 million people reach life-changing results. Today, BODi continues to evolve with a simple mission: help people achieve their goals and lead healthy, fulfilling lives, especially busy, time-strapped people who want to fit healthy habits into everyday life with proven solutions. The BODi community empowers millions to stay motivated and accountable, supporting healthy weight management, improved metabolic function, increased mental and physical well-being, better sleep, as well as evidence-based habits that enhance healthspan and longevity.

To subscribe and shop, visit BODi.com. For company and investor information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.