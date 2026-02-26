Origin Materials and Matrix Bottling Group Announce Partnership to Bring Recyclable PET Bottlecaps to Major Beverage Brands

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and Matrix Bottling Group, a bottling company serving world-renowned brands in the beverage industry with multiple facilities in the United States, today announced a partnership centered on the mass production of beverages featuring recyclable PET caps.

The companies agreed Matrix Bottling Group will provide bottling and capping services related to PET caps produced by Origin, aiming to launch beverage products with its customer base, ranging from startups to global marquee brands. The companies plan to begin with 28 mm caps, then expand into other formats.

Matrix Bottling Group provides services and innovative packaging for beverage brands through bottling and capping, expanded distribution, limited-time promotions, new launches, and more, working with partners across the beverage industry.

Origin PET caps represent a technological breakthrough that can enable lighter packaging and better product barrier which improves shelf life. Unlike many polypropylene and HDPE caps, Origin PET caps can be made with 100% post-consumer recycled material, used in food-grade applications, and are made by thermoforming instead of traditional injection or compression molding.

Baze Melamed, Director of Sales of Matrix Bottling Group, commented: “For the packaging industry, this partnership represents a significant step forward for the mass adoption of PET caps and mono-material containers. It made sense to bring together our capabilities and customer base with Origin’s PET cap, a remarkable innovation driving recyclability and packaging performance. We are thrilled to partner with Origin.”

John Bissell, CEO of Origin Materials, commented: “Brands already need to work with their bottling partners to switch to PET caps. By partnering directly with progressive bottling companies like Matrix, Origin will remove a potential barrier to adoption and make it even easier for brands of all sizes to switch to PET closures. We are delighted to partner with Matrix Bottling Group, initially in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with potential synergies at each of its multiple state-of-the-art U.S. locations.”

About Origin Materials

Origin is a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Our innovations include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Matrix Bottling Group

Matrix Bottling Group operates one of the most advanced contract beverage manufacturing companies in the United States, specializing in a full spectrum of high-demand beverage categories. We produce everything from vapor-distilled, flavored, electrolyte, and alkaline bottled water to premium organic kombucha, probiotic drinks, functional teas, isotonics, sports hydration beverages, craft sodas, energy drinks and alcoholic beverages. For more information, visit https://matrixbottling.com/.

