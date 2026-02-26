Glenfarne, TotalEnergies Sign Alaska LNG Offtake Agreement

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glenfarne Group, LLC subsidiary Glenfarne Alaska LNG, LLC (Glenfarne), majority owner and developer of the Alaska LNG project, and TotalEnergies today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the offtake of two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska LNG. The agreement was signed in a ceremony today in Washington, DC witnessed by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Nick Begich of Alaska.

Alaska LNG offers a unique Pacific orientation that complements TotalEnergies’ supply strategy and and provides Asian customers with direct access to U.S. gas. We are proud to add another partner of their caliber to the project. Share

“TotalEnergies is one of the most sophisticated LNG market participants in the world,” said Glenfarne Chief Executive Officer and Founder Brendan Duval. “Alaska LNG offers a unique Pacific orientation that complements TotalEnergies’ supply strategy and provides Asian customers with direct access to U.S. gas. We are proud to add another partner of their caliber to the project.”

"We look forward to offtaking LNG from Glenfarne’s Alaska LNG project. The Alaska LNG project is indeed very well geographically positioned to better serve our Asian customers. It also illustrates TotalEnergies’ ambition to consolidate its position as a leading buyer of U.S. LNG, while diversifying its supply sources. TotalEnergies is indeed very proud to have been the number one exporter of US LNG in 2025 with 19 MT representing 18% of the whole US production,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Glenfarne intends to contract 80%, or 16 MTPA, of Alaska LNG’s 20 MTPA volume to finance the project and now has 13 MTPA accounted for under preliminary long-term agreements with Total Energies, JERA, Tokyo Gas, CPC, PTT, and POSCO.

Worley Limited (ASX: Wor) completed primary FEED work on the Alaska LNG pipeline at the end of 2025 and has been provisionally named to provide Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management services for the Alaska LNG mainline. Alaska LNG has gas sales precedent agreements with North Slope natural gas producers including ExxonMobil, Hilcorp, and Great Bear Pantheon, and Letters of Intent to sell natural gas to ENSTAR Natural Gas, Alaska’s largest natural gas utility, and Donlin Gold Mine, one of the largest known undeveloped gold deposits in the world.

Alaska LNG consists of an 807-mile 42-inch pipeline to deliver natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to meet Alaska’s domestic needs and produce 20 MTPA of LNG for export. Glenfarne is developing Alaska LNG in two financially independent phases to accelerate project execution. Phase One includes the domestic pipeline to deliver natural gas to Alaskans. Phase Two will add the infrastructure to export LNG. Glenfarne owns 75% of Alaska LNG and the State of Alaska, through the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, owns 25%.

About Glenfarne Group

Glenfarne Group is a privately held global developer, owner, and operator of energy infrastructure assets. Through its subsidiaries, Glenfarne owns and operates 60 energy assets through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Grid Stability, and Renewables. Glenfarne’s permitted North American LNG portfolio totals 32.8 MTPA of capacity under development in Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas. For more information, please visit www.glenfarne.com.