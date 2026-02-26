Forescout and Netskope Form Partnership for Zero Trust Security

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity, and Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced an integration providing Zero Trust security for every device, managed and unmanaged IT, OT, IoT and IoMT devices. By combining Forescout’s real-time device intelligence with Netskope’s intelligent AI and cloud security, the joint solution continuously and dynamically adapts access decisions based on device posture and risk, ensuring that Zero Trust is enforced regardless of where an asset connects.

Overview of Integration

The Forescout and Netskope integration provides joint customers with the instrumentation needed to apply Zero Trust policies universally, regardless of device type or location. While standalone ZTNA solutions often focus exclusively on North-South cloud traffic, this partnership uniquely secures East-West communications at the local network level. By combining Forescout’s real-time discovery and assessment of connected assets behind routers and firewalls with Netskope’s adaptive private access controls, the joint solution continuously evaluates context and risk to automate remediation and contain lateral movement across the entire enterprise.

Built With a Fortune 500 Financial Services Customer

One of the world's largest financial services companies is actively using this integration to uncover hundreds of thousands of devices, bridging coverage gaps across remote, on-prem and the varying landscape of device types. The Forescout-Netskope integration delivered significant visibility improvements, bridged coverage gaps, and has become a critical tool for supporting compliance and risk control.

“As digital environments expand and grow more complex, we are helping organizations shrink their attack surface,” said Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout. “The volume and variety of device types are exploding, along with the number of applications, users and access points. By joining forces with Netskope, we are bringing together two best-of-breed solutions, granting customers complete visibility and control over their environments, with policies that automatically adjust as conditions change, and enabling north-south and east-west security policy enforcement. This is a gold standard of how ‘Universal’ Zero Trust Network Access is employed in practice, not just as a model.”

“Modern security and performance for the cloud and AI era must include a zero trust approach to secure data and keep business resilient,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. “Our integrated solution with Forescout was designed for the scale, speed, and diversity of today’s modern enterprises, and provides the cohesive, centralized secure access organizations need.”

Market Need & Pain Points

Today, many organizations employ disparate point solutions that are not in sync, don’t communicate, and are often managed by separate siloed teams, creating gaps in visibility and resulting in limited control. Modern enterprises require a solution that offers universal secure access in a consistent, seamless manner, and that can deliver policy enforcement both in the cloud and closer to the user or device.

Key Benefits

The Forescout-Netskope integration combines the market-leading offerings and benefits of both companies, providing:

Universal Zero Trust Policy: Apply consistent, granular security rules across all assets, including traditional computers, mobile devices, OT, IoT, and medical (IoMT) devices.

Apply consistent, granular security rules across all assets, including traditional computers, mobile devices, OT, IoT, and medical (IoMT) devices. Visibility & Risk Assessment: Eliminate blind spots by identifying local endpoints and unmanaged IoT devices that are invisible to traditional agents or located behind network barriers.

Eliminate blind spots by identifying local endpoints and unmanaged IoT devices that are invisible to traditional agents or located behind network barriers. Lateral Movement Containment: Differentiate your defense by controlling East-West local network traffic, shrinking the blast radius of emerging threats before they can propagate.

Differentiate your defense by controlling East-West local network traffic, shrinking the blast radius of emerging threats before they can propagate. Streamlined Compliance: Streamline adherence to frameworks like HIPAA, NIST, and CIS by ensuring even unmanaged devices meet enterprise security standards through continuous assessment.

Streamline adherence to frameworks like HIPAA, NIST, and CIS by ensuring even unmanaged devices meet enterprise security standards through continuous assessment. Adaptive Security Enforcement: Access decisions and security policies automatically adjust in real time based on device posture, user behavior, application sensitivity, and observed risk, reducing reliance on static rules and manual updates.

Forescout & Netskope at HIMSS 2026

Forescout and Netskope together will showcase how through the integration the solution sanitizes risk and speeds up workflows for the future of healthcare security. Visit the Cybersecurity Command Center on Venetian Level 1 to see Forescout at booth #10001-14 to explore the Forescout 4D Platform™ and Netskope at booth #10107 to experience Netskope One, the unified platform designed to handle healthcare's most complex security roadblocks.

About Forescout

For over 25 years, organizations and governments worldwide have trusted Forescout to secure their networks. From pioneering Network Access Control (NAC) to delivering Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA), Forescout leads the evolution of enterprise network security across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments. The Forescout 4D Platform™ delivers comprehensive asset intelligence, continuous risk assessment, and dynamic control, over all managed and unmanaged assets, enhanced by the proprietary threat intelligence research of Vedere Labs. Leveraging agentic AI workflows with human-in-the-loop actions, Forescout continuously analyzes threats, orchestrates response, and integrates seamlessly with 180+ security and IT products.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications—providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

