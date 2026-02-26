Merchant Partners with IFC Advisors to Advance Purpose-Driven Wealth Management

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant, a global operating company providing growth capital and strategic resources to leading independent financial services firms, today announced its partnership with IFC Advisors, a Los Angeles-based, SEC-registered investment adviser managing approximately $2.5 billion in assets.

“IFC and Merchant share a belief that the future of wealth management is built on purpose, people, and enduring relationships,” said Dave Colón, Chief Executive Officer of IFC Advisors. Share

The partnership unites two organizations grounded in a shared belief: that the most enduring advisory firms are built by partnering with purpose—aligning growth with values, long-term stewardship, and meaningful impact for clients, advisors, and communities.

Through the partnership, IFC Advisors will gain access to Merchant’s curated ecosystem of strategic resources, including talent support, technology, operational infrastructure, M&A sourcing and execution, and advisory-adjacent services. Merchant’s flexible, long-duration capital model is designed to support growth today while aligning with leadership teams for the long term. IFC Advisors maintains an active growth strategy focused on recruiting experienced advisors and selectively acquiring RIAs that share its values-driven approach.

“IFC Advisors exemplifies what we mean by partnering with purpose,” said Tim Bello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. “They’ve built a firm where values are a practical framework for decision-making, not a tagline. This partnership supports IFC’s long-term vision while preserving the culture and independence that define its success.”

Founded on the mission, “Through trusting relationships and service we impact individuals, families and communities,” IFC Advisors has built a differentiated, purpose-led advisory model serving high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and multigenerational households. That philosophy is embedded in IFC’s proprietary Purpose Architecture™ framework, which integrates financial planning, investment management, family office services, estate and legacy planning, and philanthropic strategy.

“IFC and Merchant share a belief that the future of wealth management is built on purpose, people, and enduring relationships,” said Dave Colón, Chief Executive Officer of IFC Advisors. “This alignment allows us to grow with intention while staying true to the principles that have guided IFC from day one.”

“Purpose has always been the foundation of how we serve clients and build our firm,” said Marc Ackerman, Founder and Managing Partner of IFC Advisors. “Partnering with Merchant enables us to further invest in our people, capabilities, and growth without compromising our mission or fiduciary commitment. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve clients with clarity, conviction, and impact.”

About IFC Advisors:

IFC Advisors is an independent, SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Los Angeles, California. IFC’s advisory approach is guided by its proprietary Purpose Architecture™ process, aligning financial strategies with clients’ values and long-term goals. Forbes has recognized IFC in its rankings of the Top Private Wealth Teams in America. For more information, visit ifcadvisors.com.

Forbes| SHOOK® 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams (published January 1, 2026, based on data as of March 31, 2025) and 2025 America’s Top Wealth Management Teams: Private Wealth (published November 12, 2025, based on data as of March 31, 2025). Rankings were determined based on proprietary evaluation processes conducted by Forbes|SHOOK®.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides life cycle growth capital and strategic guidance to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises of more than 125 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $300 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.