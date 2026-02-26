Aero Velocity and HMT Announce Strategic Agreement to Scale Drone & Robotics Inspections

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD) today announced a strategic collaboration between its proposed merger partner, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Aero Velocity Inc. (“Aero Velocity”), and privately held HMT LLC (“HMT”). Aero Velocity is a designer and manufacturer of American-made, NDAA-compliant UAVs and an operator of a Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) business. HMT LLC (“HMT”) is a leader in aboveground storage tank technology and environmental solutions for energy storage. The strategic collaboration establishes Aero Velocity as HMT's preferred provider for drone and robotic data acquisition in support of internal and external tank inspection and asset integrity programs.

Targeting a Large, Regulated, Recurring Market

The collaboration positions both companies to address a large and recurring U.S. inspection services market, driven by regulatory compliance requirements, aging infrastructure, and increasing demand for safer and more efficient inspection methods. Industry estimates suggest the U.S. above-ground storage tank inspection services market represents several hundred million dollars in annual spend, with long-term growth supported by mandatory inspection cycles across the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors.

Scalable, Technology-Enabled Inspection Model

Under the strategic collaboration, Aero Velocity will deploy its drone and robotics suite to capture high-resolution internal and external inspection-grade imagery, targeted robotic/UAV datasets where appropriate and photogrammetry/LiDAR-driven 3D digital twins to support HMT’s inspection operations. HMT will continue to lead inspection engineering, interpretation, reporting and certification, leveraging Aero Velocity’s datasets to enhance consistency and documentation.

The agreement is expected to advance the tank inspection industry by providing the following benefits:

Lower costs – inspections may be performed faster, resulting in reduced out-of-service time;

Higher quality – data collection designed to deliver repeatable, inspection-ready digital output; and

Enhanced safety – use of drones to reduce the need for confined space entry by humans.

“Industrial inspection is entering a new era in which safety and data quality are rising, while costs and business disruptions are falling,” said Mark Hastings, Chief Executive Officer of Aero Velocity. “The U.S. above-ground tank inspection market is large, highly regulated and recurring by nature. We built our industrial solutions business to capture inspection-grade data quickly and repeatably at scale. Combined with HMT’s industry leadership, this collaboration modernizes how tanks and other critical assets are documented—improving safety and lowering costs while giving operators better information to plan maintenance and manage risk.”

“Asset owners are increasingly demanding inspection programs that reduce downtime, while improving data quality and safety,” commented Veronique Trudeau, Chief Executive Officer of HMT. “Working with Aero Velocity strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional results to our customers in the form of high-quality, consistent datasets at scale, while offering safer execution, reduced costs and more efficient inspection planning.”

Aero Velocity’s industrial solutions business combines UAV and robotic data capture with structured, inspection-ready deliverables designed to integrate into existing integrity management programs. Typical deliverables may include:

High-resolution photo documentation sets with consistent labeling and coverage by asset zones;

LiDAR/Photogrammetry-based 3D digital twins for navigation, measurement and visual review;

Tagged points of interest (e.g., corrosion indicators, coating breakdown, deformation, anomalies) to support inspection follow-up;

Secure data packaging and transfer aligned with client documentation requirements; and

Repeatable capture templates designed to support trend analysis over time.

Aero Velocity and HMT have already begun working together to provide cost-effective, safe inspections, data capture, and analysis to HMT’s industrial clients in the energy sector. The two companies plan to jointly market their services to existing and new customers through established sales channels and joint participation in industry conferences and trade expos throughout the year.

Strategic Growth Implications

The collaboration aligns with Aero Velocity’s broader industrial growth strategy focused on expanding recurring inspection services revenue, leveraging technology to improve margin profile and scalability, deepening penetration within energy and infrastructure verticals and building long-term strategic relationships with industry leaders.

Mr. Hastings added, “We are excited about the opportunity to team with the clear industry leader in HMT. We expect this collaboration to be a cornerstone of our revenue growth in 2026 and beyond.”

About Aero Velocity

Aero Velocity, based in Cincinnati, OH, designs and manufactures American-made, NDAA-compliant UAVs and operates a robust Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) business. Aero Velocity is also a founding member of AeroShield Alliance, a consortium of small-business leaders in AI and technology, UAVs, ISR and workforce solutions to deliver mission success from air to ground. Aero Velocity offers end-to-end UAV-powered solutions that enable organizations to assess, analyze and respond to real-world conditions with enhanced speed and safety.

Aero Velocity and BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD) entered into a definitive merger agreement in September 2025 pursuant to which the combined company is expected to be renamed "Aero Velocity Inc." and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Mr. Hastings will serve as CEO of the combined company. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. It is expected to close in early 2026, subject to stockholder approvals for each company and other customary closing conditions.

About HMT LLC

HMT, based in The Woodlands, TX, is a longstanding leader in aboveground storage tank technology and environmental solutions for energy storage, supporting operators with products and services that improve safety, compliance, and operational performance. Founded in 1978, HMT provides a broad set of capabilities, including design, construction, maintenance, inspection, and repair services for aboveground storage tanks, along with engineered solutions such as seals and roof systems designed to reduce emissions and optimize tank performance. HMT’s inspection organization supports industry-recognized standards and programs, and the company offers a wide range of specialty and advanced services spanning integrity planning, NDE, turnaround support, and related solutions.

