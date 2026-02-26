Andersen Consulting Expands Digital Transformation Offering with Aesys

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with Italian-based firm Aesys, strengthening its capabilities in technology and systems integration.

Founded in 2013, Aesys is a digital technology and systems integration firm delivering end-to-end IT solutions. The firm combines expertise in software development, cloud computing, machine learning, and cybersecurity with a strong track record in banking and automotive systems integration, helping organizations accelerate digital transformation and strengthen technology infrastructure.

“Through this collaboration, we can bring even greater value to clients by combining our deep expertise in systems integration with Andersen Consulting’s global platform,” said Samuel Roberto, international business manager of Aesys. “Together, we will help organizations strengthen their technology foundations, adopt innovative solutions in areas such as machine learning and cybersecurity, and achieve sustainable digital transformation.”

“This agreement with Aesys is a natural fit for Andersen Consulting,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their legacy of excellence in systems integration, coupled with their recent expansion into advanced technology services, enhances the value we deliver to clients navigating digital transformation.”

