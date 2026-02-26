Versa and 10T Solutions Deliver Native Multicarrier Cellular Connectivity for SD-WAN

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versa, the global leader in unified security and networking, today announced an integration with 10T Solutions to deliver native multi-carrier cellular connectivity on Versa Secure SD-WAN appliances. The solution enables enterprises to deploy up to two active eSIMs with multiple carrier profiles on Versa CSG and CSM appliances, providing resilient connectivity, automatic failover, and simplified management.

Enterprises extending 5G connectivity to branches, mobile assets, and remote locations face significant risks when relying on a single cellular carrier, including coverage gaps and unpredictable performance. The Versa and 10T Solutions integration addresses these challenges with carrier-agnostic, software-defined cellular connectivity that adapts dynamically to changing network conditions. Versa CSG and CSM appliances now support up to two active eSIMs, each capable of accessing up to four carrier profiles simultaneously, delivering enhanced 5G resiliency across both fixed-site and mobile deployments.

Key Capabilities

Multi-carrier eSIM support: Multi-eSIM support per appliance with multiple carrier profiles for increased resiliency

Multi-eSIM support per appliance with multiple carrier profiles for increased resiliency Dynamic profile switching: Automated carrier switching without manual intervention

Automated carrier switching without manual intervention Intelligent path selection: Versa SD-WAN continuously monitors link performance and routes traffic over the optimal cellular path

Versa SD-WAN continuously monitors link performance and routes traffic over the optimal cellular path Zero-touch provisioning: Centralized eSIM profile management eliminates physical SIM handling and accelerates deployments

Availability

The Versa and 10T Solutions integration is available now for Versa CSG and CSM appliances with 4G and 5G radios. For more information, visit Versa’s partner page.

About Versa

Versa, the global leader in unified security and networking, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission-critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

About 10T Solutions

10T Solutions is a US-based provider of end-to-end AI-enabled IoT Products and Solutions, driven by the mantra “Making IoT Work.” With over 25 years of expertise in Retail, Industrial, Supply Chain and other verticals, 10T specializes in the large-scale deployment of mission critical (Service of Record) business applications. Central to its solution approach is a robust AI-powered connectivity stack featuring multi-carrier eSIMs with SGP.32 support, ensuring seamless global roaming, remote provisioning, and future-proof flexibility. By simplifying the path to connectivity, 10T enables partners and customers to realize faster time-to-market, high efficiency, lower TCO, and superior ROI. For more information, visit 10tsolutions.com.