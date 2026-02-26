H&R Block Canada taps Affirm to make tax season less taxing

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nobody's favorite season just got a serious upgrade. Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and H&R Block Canada, Inc. today announced a new partnership that brings flexible payment options to H&R Block clients across Canada.

Eligible filers can now split the cost of professional tax services into simple, transparent installments — with no late fees, no hidden charges, and no compounding interest. A recent H&R Block survey found that 37% of Canadians do not feel they have a good understanding of all the tax credits and benefits they may be eligible for, underscoring the importance of expert support.

This marks the first time a major Canadian tax preparation service has partnered with Affirm to offer a pay-over-time option. With many consumers looking to tax season as a way to put money back in their pockets, Affirm and H&R Block are giving Canadians a smarter way to access the expert help they need to maximize their tax benefits, credits, and refunds, by offering the option to spread the cost out over time.

Getting started is painless. After selecting Affirm at checkout in participating offices — and coming soon online — clients get a real-time approval decision and can choose the payment plan that works for them. No surprises, no fine print traps. Just clear, upfront terms and the peace of mind that comes with it.

“Tax season is a time when Canadians can really benefit from having an expert in their corner, and we’re committed to making that experience as seamless as possible,” said Peter Bruno, President at H&R Block Canada. “Partnering with Affirm gives our clients more flexibility and control. In the same way we provide Canadians choice in how they want to file — whether it be in-office, remotely, or doing it themselves using our award-winning software — this partnership provides our clients options on how they’d like to pay so they can focus on getting the most out of their return. It's one more way we're making tax season easier for Canadians.”

“For many Canadians, tax season can already be a lot — deadlines, paperwork, and more than a little financial uncertainty. Flexible payment options give clients access to guidance they may really need but wouldn’t otherwise pursue,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. “By partnering with H&R Block, we look forward to alleviating some of that stress and saving Canadians time and money by providing a transparent way to pay without any gimmicks or surprises.”

H&R Block joins a roster of nearly 480,000 merchants who trust Affirm, including leading Canadian retailers like Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Brown’s Shoes, and more.

About H&R Block

A trusted partner of Canadians for over 60 years, H&R Block Canada is Canada's tax leader. Serving almost 1,000 locations across Canada, H&R Block's team of Tax Experts use the latest in technological advances combined with real-world expertise to help people file taxes in office, file remotely, or use do-it-yourself Tax Software. H&R Block Canada can support in the preparation of personal, small business, corporate, U.S., rental, and estate taxes. H&R Block's comprehensive education program, Tax Academy, ensures our Tax Experts continually update their skills. Learn more at www.hrblock.ca or 1-800-HRBLOCK.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Rates from 0-31.99% APR (subject to provincial regulations). Payment options through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd. (“Affirm”) are subject to an eligibility check and depend on purchase amount, vary by merchant, and may not be available in all provinces/territories. A down payment (or a payment due today) may be required.

