Cass Information Systems and Caspian Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Tariff Cost Management Solution

ST. LOUIS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), a leading provider of enterprise payment and spend management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Caspian, the AI command center for customs refunds. Together, the companies will deliver a comprehensive tariff cost management solution designed to help U.S. importers improve cash flow, strengthen compliance, and better understand their true landed product costs.

Addressing Critical Supply Chain Challenges

Ongoing tariff complexity and difficult customs processes continue to elevate compliance and financial risks for U.S. importers.

Refunds opportunities go undetected, unrecovered or become stuck in endless red tape

Compliance posture & supply chain planning are reactive to geopolitics

Pricing strategy lacks visibility to trends in product-level duty burdens

Shippers need processes and technology that improve financial controls and supply chain resiliency, while reducing the work they face each day.

A Connected Tariff Spend Management Offering

The Cass–Caspian partnership will deliver an integrated solution connecting payment, audit, compliance, recovery, and improved visibility. To enhance Cass payments and reporting, Caspian will contribute AI‑driven HTS modeling, detailed tariff audit capabilities, refund identification, and full support for post summary corrections (PSC), protests, and duty drawback programs.

Cass clients who leverage its established ocean audit capabilities and the new tariff solution will achieve true excellence in managing the costs of global trade.

Benefits to Importers: Post-Entry Process on Autopilot

Reduce tariff spend by addressing misclassifications and overpayments

Accelerate refunds by completing audits & corresponding correction filings in days

Strengthen CBP compliance posture by creating searchable records databases & auditing shipments pre- and post-entry via integrated data feeds

Increase resiliency by identifying trade compliance gaps, streamlining time-sensitive payments, and leveraging tariff refund eligibility logic that is updated daily

Manage global trade costs (freight and duties) in one platform, with one payment process

Leadership Perspectives

“This partnership strengthens our ability to help importers manage tariff costs with greater accuracy and transparency,” said Tony Urban, president of Cass’s freight payment organization. “Cass has supported duty payments for years. Now by adding Caspian’s compliance, audit, and recovery capabilities, we’re able to deliver the comprehensive solution our clients have been asking for.”

“Caspian brings a best-in-class AI-driven tariff audit engine and advanced HTS modeling to this partnership, and our team has decades of combined experience in customs brokerage and supply chain technology,” said Justin Sherlock, co-founder and CEO of Caspian. “Together, we’ll help importers close compliance gaps, maximize tariff refunds, and increase transparency throughout the shipping lifecycle.”

To learn more, contact cassmarketing@cassinfo.com.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise payment and spend management solutions, helping clients manage and optimize complex facilities and transportation spend through intelligent automation, accurate auditing, and centralized visibility. Disbursing over $94 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.6 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

About Caspian

Caspian is the first AI‑native trade advisory platform for international supply chains, specializing in duty drawback and tariff refund processing. Founded in 2024, Caspian is a U.S.-licensed customs broker and ABI software vendor, helping importers simplify trade processes, strengthen compliance, and recover millions in overpaid duties. Learn more at www.meetcaspian.com.