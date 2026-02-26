SolSource Solutions and TriBeam Financial Launch Propel: A Simplified TPO Solution for Residential Solar and Battery Financing

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolSource Solutions (“SolSource”), a residential solar and storage finance company and TriBeam Financial (“TriBeam”), a technology-driven platform connecting large sales channels to low-cost capital providers, today announced the launch of Propel, a simplified third-party ownership (TPO) product designed to make financing residential solar and battery systems more predictable, transparent, and accessible.

A New Approach to Residential Solar & Storage Financing

Propel combines SolSource’s TPO platform with TriBeam’s low-cost loan-origination capabilities in a single point-of-sale solution. Homeowners enter into long-term energy agreements (PPAs or leases) with SolSource that require prepayment of amounts due under the energy agreement. Homeowners may prepay with cash or with loans originated by independent capital providers through TriBeam’s platform.

Loan payments remain fixed, and under SolSource’s contract terms, homeowners have the option to obtain ownership of their solar and storage systems beginning after year five. Propel reduces friction and complexity, eliminates hidden fees, passes along the value of tax credits to the homeowner, and avoids price escalators that often increase the total cost to homeowners in traditional TPO models.

Strategic Partnerships

SolSource is launching Propel with the help of several national partners:

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, is a strategic partner in the launch of Propel. Enphase will serve as the exclusive provider of inverter and battery hardware meeting domestic content requirements, as well as a provider of services including Enphase Care operation and maintenance services, the Solargraf design and proposal tool, and safe-harboring support. Enphase was the first company to successfully commercialize microinverters and has shipped more than 86.4 million microinverters, with more than 5.1 million Enphase-based systems deployed across over 160 countries.

Greentech Renewables, a division of CED and a leading solar distributor with more than 100 locations across major U.S. solar markets, will provide national distribution, logistics, and installer support. Greentech Renewables offers logistics and warehouse expertise and assists installers in the selection and coordination of their bill of materials.

TriBeam technology powers Propel through Concert Finance, a financing program that enables solar and home-energy point-of-sale financing for homeowners through TriBeam’s established dealer network. Concert further streamlines the dealer's experience and supports disciplined underwriting and compliance.

Together with these partners, Propel is positioned to scale rapidly while maintaining a compliance-focused operating framework.

SolSource Leadership Appointment

SolSource has appointed Chris Couture as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's national expansion. Couture brings deep expertise in residential solar and storage finance, having most recently served as Vice President and Head of Customer Financing at Enphase Energy, and previously as Vice President at SunPower Corporation, where he oversaw customer financing and asset management.

Executive Comments

Neil Auerbach, Founder, Executive Chairman of SolSource Solutions and CEO of Hudson Sustainable Group, commented:

“The residential solar and battery storage market needs a simpler, lower-cost approach — without gimmicks such as hidden fees and escalators — to make the TPO model attractive to homeowners. Propel was built for that shift. By combining Hudson Sustainable Group’s multi-decade background in solar finance with TriBeam’s efficient capital platform, and with the support of industry leaders Enphase and Greentech Renewables, we’re able to deliver a straightforward, homeowner-centric solution that reduces friction and preserves long-term value. As an industry pioneer who supported the launch of numerous solar industry giants, I’m hopeful that Propel will set a new standard of excellence in TPO financing over the coming decade.”

Chris Couture, CEO of SolSource Solutions, said:

"Propel is a product I believe the industry has genuinely needed for years — one that simplifies the TPO experience, eliminates hidden costs, and puts the homeowner first. The combination of SolSource and TriBeam’s financing platform, Enphase's hardware and services, and Greentech's distribution reach gives us everything we need to scale quickly and responsibly. I'm energized to lead this company and this team as we work to set a new standard for how residential solar and storage gets financed in this country."

Alexi Evriviades, CEO of TriBeam Financial, added:

“TriBeam was built to eliminate inefficiencies in point-of-sale finance. Propel brings together strong partners to deliver a streamlined financing solution that aligns the interests of homeowners, installers, and capital providers. Our platform connects large sales channels to low-cost capital while reducing overhead, allowing competitive pricing for consumers. We’re delighted to partner with SolSource, Enphase, and Greentech Renewables to bring this innovative product to market.”

About SolSource Solutions

SolSource is a residential solar and storage finance company dedicated to providing low-cost, transparent TPO financing solutions. Launched nationwide in early 2026, SolSource partners with leading technology providers and distributors to deliver a simplified TPO offering built on strong compliance and customer-service foundations.

About TriBeam Financial

TriBeam Financial operates a technology-driven point-of-sale lending platform connecting large sales channels to low-cost capital providers in the indirect consumer-lending space. While the platform accommodates multiple verticals, TriBeam’s current focus is residential solar and home-energy improvement lending.

About Hudson Sustainable Group

Hudson Sustainable Group is a global renewable energy firm headquartered in Miami, USA, with offices in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 2007, Hudson specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of sustainable energy assets and has mobilized more than $13 billion in capital across over 25 investments globally.