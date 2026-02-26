TKF Burnside Real Estate Partners Announces Acquisition of White Plains Office Property

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TKF Burnside Real Estate Partners, the real estate investment and operating company founded by Ric Clark and Dennis Friedrich, announced it has acquired 360 Hamilton Avenue, a 400,000 rentable square foot Class A office property located in White Plains, NY. Dave Hou of TKF Burnside represented the company in the transaction. Kevin Welsh and Charles Han of Newmark represented the undisclosed sellers, and Chris Kramer and Tim Polglase of Newmark represented TKF Burnside on the acquisition financing.

The property, conveniently located within short walking distance to the White Plains Metro-North Station and the city’s top restaurants, shopping and robust social scene, currently houses Merrill Lynch, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Heineken USA, and Bank of America among other top-tier tenants. TKF Burnside plans to modernize and enhance the existing hospitality-level amenity offerings, supporting the building’s tenants in attracting and retaining top talent.

“As the New York City office market continues to rebound in a meaningful way, we’ve seen the momentum spread to the near-in business districts,” said Ric Clark, co-founder of TKF Burnside. “Office demand is evolving but one principal remains: companies follow talent and talent follows vibrant, connected communities. White Plains – with a rapidly expanding residential base and the restaurants, social energy, walkability and affordability that today’s workforce demands – is exactly where modern companies want to be and a great place to invest.”

With this acquisition – the second in just over a year for the firm – TKF Burnside’s portfolio now spans nearly one million square feet across the greater New York metropolitan area.

“The acquisition of 360 Hamilton marks an important milestone in the growth of TKF Burnside’s investment and operating platform, building on the momentum of our recent acquisition of 1000 Woodbury on Long Island,” said Dennis Friedrich, co-founder of TKF Burnside. “This property strongly aligns with our strategy of investing in high-quality, amenitized assets located in dynamic, transit-oriented markets, whether that’s Manhattan’s central business district or a growing inner suburban market like White Plains, the central commercial hub of Westchester County and one of the shortest one-seat train rides into the Grand Central area.”

About TKF Burnside

TKF Burnside Real Estate Partners is an accomplished real estate investment and operating company led by Ric Clark and Dennis Friedrich, both former C-suite executives and long-time colleagues at Brookfield, who together previously managed one of the largest global real estate portfolios ($200B AUM). With over 65+ years of combined experience and expertise, they operated, repositioned and developed iconic properties across a broad range of asset classes in five continents. TKF Burnside’s investment strategy is to acquire high-quality or high-potential undercapitalized and underperforming real estate assets with a focused turnaround strategy to enhance value and achieve outperformance within the office, multifamily, retail and mixed-use sectors.