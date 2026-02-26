United Rentals Announces Telematics Integration with Procore to Expand Equipment Visibility for Customers

STAMFORD, Conn. & CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, and Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced a new strategic partnership and their first telematics integration. The integration enables shared customers to seamlessly bring United Rentals rental equipment data directly into the Procore Resource Management solution, expanding visibility and simplifying equipment management across jobsites.

The integration is part of United Rentals’ broader innovation strategy to provide customers with actionable information. By creating open integrations across the construction ecosystem, United Rentals aims to provide AI-driven insights that enhance productivity, safety and asset efficiency for customers.

“Access to accurate, real-time equipment data is essential for running efficient and productive jobsites,” said Tony Leopold, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at United Rentals. “By integrating United Rentals telematics data into Procore, we’re extending visibility into rental equipment within a platform many of our customers already use every day. This helps them better plan, track, and manage equipment across their projects."

Together, United Rentals and Procore aim to bridge the industry’s “resource gap,” the disconnect between office planning and jobsite execution. By integrating telematics into Procore’s Resource Management solution, customers gain a unified view of equipment, labor and materials to streamline planning, tracking and forecasting. The integration supports AI-driven recommendations to optimize resource deployment, helping customers maximize productivity and asset utilization across projects.

How the Integration Works

By connecting their United Rentals account directly within the Resource Management solution, customers can automatically sync rented equipment records and available telematics into their existing workflows. This centralized view allows teams to manage owned and rented equipment side-by-side, providing the operational awareness needed to support more proactive equipment planning across jobsites.

“The biggest killer of productivity isn’t a lack of effort, it is the lack of visibility,” said Steve Davis, President of Product & Technology at Procore. “By integrating United Rentals telematics directly into Procore Resource Management, we’re providing total orchestration for both owned and rented fleets in one place. This unified view will enable contractors to maximize field productivity and deliver stronger project outcomes.”

The United Rentals telematics integration is now available to mutual customers through the Procore Resource Management solution.

Visit the United Rentals Integration page on Procore App Marketplace for more information.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is a leading technology partner for every stage of construction. Built for the industry, Procore’s unified technology platform drives efficiency and mitigates risk through AI & data-driven insights and decision making. Over three million projects have run on Procore across 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,663 rental locations in North America, 41 in Europe, 45 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 28,500 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers a fleet of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $22.48 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.