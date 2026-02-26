Coforge Secures Strategic Partnership with VHC Health to Transform Provider Experience

GREATER NOIDA, India & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with VHC Health. Under the agreement, Coforge will serve as VHC Health’s Digital and IT Services provider. This milestone marks Coforge’s significant expansion in the healthcare provider market and strengthens its Provider Experience Management capabilities, reflecting a shared focus on delivering secure, reliable, and clinician focused digital infrastructure to support care delivery across the organization.

As part of the partnership, Coforge will act as VHC Health’s end-to-end transformation partner across infrastructure, cloud, digital workplace, and cybersecurity services. The scope includes enhancing the caregiver and clinician experience, exiting legacy data centres and migrating to AWS, transforming the network, and enabling hi-trust security to strengthen VHC Health’s overall cyber resilience. These efforts are designed to facilitate long-term, scalable digital transformation in alignment with clinical and operational priorities.

The transformation roadmap will begin with the implementation of IT Service Management processes using ServiceNow, followed by the deployment of Coforge’s AI-driven EvolveOps.AI and SecureOps solutions to enhance service availability, operational resilience, and security, while supporting a proactive, outcomes-driven operating model. Delivery will be facilitated through the creation of a resilient hybrid delivery model tailored for healthcare provider needs.

“Healthcare is a key growth engine for Coforge. We are proud to partner with VHC Health on this transformational journey and to support their mission of delivering exceptional patient care through a modern, secure digital foundation,” said Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, Coforge. “This engagement reinforces Coforge’s strength in modernizing core digital foundations while delivering AI-infused transformation at enterprise scale, combining digital native velocity with the rigor and reliability that healthcare systems demand. Providers today are moving decisively beyond AI pilots and seeking measurable improvements in clinician experience, operational resilience, and security.”

“Partnering with Coforge enables us to accelerate VHC Health’s digital transformation while keeping clinicians and caregivers at the center of everything we do. Their proven strength across cloud, cybersecurity, and AI-driven operations gives us a secure, resilient foundation that supports high-quality care today and scales for the future,” said Dave Peterson, Senior Vice President & Chief Information and Digital Officer at VHC Health. “This partnership positions VHC Health to modernize with confidence, improve the caregiver experience, and better serve our patients and community.”

A key differentiator of this partnership is Coforge’s caregiver focused approach, which delivers quick improvements in service quality while supporting long term technology modernization. The approach prioritizes system reliability and security, using AI powered operations, strong onshore digital workplace support, and focused teams that address the clinician and patient experience to deliver better care outcomes.

About Coforge

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, leveraging emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. With a focus on select industries, a deep domain understanding of the underlying processes, and partnerships with leading technology platforms, Coforge is a trusted partner in transformation initiatives. Leading with its Product Engineering approach and utilising AI, Cloud, Data, Integration, and Automation technologies, Coforge transforms businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises. Coforge operates 33 global delivery centres and is present in 25 countries.

About VHC Health

VHC Health® is an independent, not-for-profit, 548-bed health system serving the Washington, DC metropolitan area, anchored by a nationally recognized top teaching hospital. We deliver high-quality, patient-centered care using advanced technology. With a growing network of primary and specialty care locations, we make healthcare more accessible for our community. Consistently recognized as a leading health system in Virginia, VHC Health has earned numerous awards and proudly holds the Magnet® designation for nursing excellence.