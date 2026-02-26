Arch and Bipsync Integrate to Automate Private Markets Data Management and Workflows for Institutional Investment Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch, a modern platform for automating private markets workflows with AI, and Bipsync, an AI-powered investment workspace purpose-built for institutional investors, today announced an integration that automates the categorization and delivery of private investment documents from Arch directly into Bipsync. As a result, institutional investors including endowments, foundations and large family offices can identify and consolidate previously siloed private markets data, eliminating manual data uploads and reconciliation while improving efficiency and accuracy. Once in Bipsync, this data becomes part of a firm’s institutional knowledge, where it can be analyzed alongside proprietary research, investment memos, meeting notes, market data and other critical contexts.

Through the integration, key private investment documents—including quarterly reports, financial statements, capital calls, distributions and investor communications—are automatically collected then transferred from Arch into Bipsync. Documents are classified by fund, manager, asset class and effective date, allowing investment teams to quickly search, filter and reference materials within Bipsync’s centralized system-of-record. By ensuring documents are consistently delivered, accurately categorized and readily discoverable, the integration helps operations and investment teams reduce administrative burden, minimize human error and strengthen cross-team collaboration. Teams using Bipsync can incorporate Arch-sourced data into their proprietary research contexts related to specific funds, managers and contacts, and trigger downstream investment processes. For many shared clients, the integration replaces hours of manual tagging each week with an automated, set-once workflow.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to help our customers spend less time chasing and managing data, and more time making informed decisions,” said Ryan Eisenman, co-founder and CEO of Arch. “Arch and Bipsync have been working with many of the same clients and prospects for years, so we know how well our platforms complement each other. This integration will fulfill the process-driven needs of institutional allocators, who require consistent reporting, reliable workflows and readily accessible investment data. We’re bringing enhanced transparency to private markets by digitally aggregating and structuring all documents, from K-1s to financial statements, available instantly via API.”

Bipsync’s AI-powered investment workspace empowers institutional investors to capture, structure and leverage collective intelligence across the full investment lifecycle, from diligence and pipeline management to ongoing monitoring and reporting. Trusted by the world’s largest asset owners and fund managers representing over $4 trillion in combined AUM, Bipsync supports customizable AI-powered workflows tailored to unique investment processes. By embedding data from Arch directly into this structured research and diligence environment, teams can move seamlessly from document ingestion to analysis and decision-making.

“Our goal is to help institutional investors stop wasting hours in disparate systems by providing a connected environment where investment information flows seamlessly and supports decision-making,” said Drake Paulson, COO of Bipsync. “By partnering with Arch, investment teams no longer need to hope information is flowing properly across investment platforms—we’ve eliminated much of the manual work so research teams can focus on analysis instead of administration. With Arch documents embedded directly into Bipsync’s intelligent workflows, teams can contextualize private markets information within the full picture of their investment activity and act on it immediately.”

With Arch and Bipsync working seamlessly together, investment teams can spend less time managing documents and more time generating returns.

For more information or to request a walk-through of the Arch platform, email hello@arch.co. To learn more about Bipsync, see it in action at bipsync.com/demo.

About Arch

Arch is AI applied to private markets, streamlining the entire lifecycle of alternative investing— from logging into portals and collecting K-1s to automating capital calls and delivering information dense reporting. With Arch, investors gain on-demand data, real-time insights and visibility across their private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate and other private investments. Arch supports $430 billion in private assets across 560 leading allocators, including fortune 100 institutional allocators, four of the top-20 banks, and eight of the top 20 accounting firms. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.arch.co, find us on LinkedIn, or visit us in our New York City headquarters.

About Bipsync

Bipsync is an AI-powered investment workspace purpose-built for institutional investors. We help teams capture, structure, and leverage collective intelligence at scale – bringing research, decisions, and workflows into one system-of-record. Trusted by the world’s largest asset owners and fund managers, Bipsync supports customizable, intelligent workflows that power unique investment processes and drive operational excellence. Bring research within reach of every investment decision at www.bipsync.com.