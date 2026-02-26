Eazewell Launches "Advance," Proprietary AI to Manage Your Digital Identity and Inheritance Including Subscription Management and Account Closures to First 12 Enterprise Customers Reaching Over 8M Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eazewell, the AI platform that manages digital identity and administrative work across major life events, today launched Eazewell Advance, an enterprise platform that serves as an AI custodian for a user’s full digital footprint. The platform tracks, manages, and executes actions across subscriptions, financial accounts, and online services throughout a user’s life, helping people stay organized while healthy and autonomously handling administrative burdens during critical transitions, including incapacity, hospice care, and estate settlement. Founded by Donnell Beverly Jr. and Russell Westbrook, the company has signed 12 enterprise partners, including Axxess and Mountain Life Insurance, who will offer the platform free to more than 8 million covered lives starting today. The company has also finalized agreements with major HR benefits providers to bring Eazewell Advance into employee benefit programs nationwide.

Digital life is now scattered across bank portals, rewards programs, autopay utilities, subscription stacks, and cloud storage. In the late 2000s, the average person managed about 25 accounts.¹ Today it’s closer to 170². That explosion in digital complexity creates mounting challenges across major life transitions. People lose track of their own accounts while healthy, leaving subscriptions active they no longer use and exposing themselves to identity fraud. When someone enters hospice, becomes incapacitated, or passes away, families inherit a digital estate that can take months to unwind. With more than 1.7 million Americans enrolling in hospice care annually³ and 10,000 crossing age 65 every day⁴, the administrative burden is growing. Accounts keep renewing. Points and benefits expire on their own schedules. Families must locate what exists, recover credentials, prove authority to institutions with different requirements, and repeat the same explanation through phone trees, chatbots, mailed forms, and manual review that takes months, while simultaneously handling grief, caregiving, and estate settlement.

Eazewell Advance works in three phases. First, the AI identifies a user’s full digital footprint, including accounts they have forgotten or stopped using but that remain open, reducing fraud exposure and creating visibility into their actual digital estate. Second, while a user is healthy, it helps them organize and optimize by pausing unnecessary subscriptions, consolidating duplicate services, retrieving forgotten passwords and loyalty program credentials, and creating a comprehensive map of what exists and where. Third, when a major life event occurs, whether incapacity, hospice enrollment, or death, the platform autonomously executes closures, transfers, and notifications, handling institutional coordination that would otherwise consume hundreds of hours of family time.

In practice, Eazewell Advance helps users consolidate and optimize their digital footprint while they’re healthy, identifying forgotten subscriptions, retrieving lost loyalty program passwords, and reducing monthly expenses by eliminating duplicate services. It protects against identity fraud by monitoring accounts and freezing credit when needed. When a major transition occurs, the platform executes the institutional coordination autonomously: canceling subscriptions still billing months later, closing financial accounts across banks and brokerages, retrieving and transferring loyalty points before they expire, notifying credit bureaus, navigating phone trees to reach humans, terminating cloud storage and streaming services, filing notifications with Social Security and government agencies, submitting required documentation to financial institutions, and following up when requests stall. What would take families hundreds of hours across dozens of institutions, Eazewell handles in the background.

"We realized that end of life is no longer just a biological event. It's a data event," said Donnell Beverly Jr., CEO of Eazewell. "When a heart stops, the data keeps running. Subscriptions renew. Accounts stay open. Fraud exposure grows. But the problem starts earlier. People lose track of their own accounts while they're still alive. Eazewell Advance helps them get organized today and handles the rest when the time comes."

"There's no API for 'close this account because someone died,'" said Dr. Viviane Ghaderi, CTO of Eazewell, who previously built conversational AI at Amazon Alexa and autonomous vehicle systems at BMW. "The interfaces are phone trees and chatbots. Verification questions change mid-call. Documentation requirements vary by state and institution. We trained the system on provider-specific protocols, the sequences, escalation paths, and documentation rules required to reach completion."

Enterprise Partners

Eazewell Advance integrates directly into the platforms that hospice providers and insurers already use. Families never download an app or create a login. The capability is there when they need it.

Axxess provides the technology platform for more than 9,000 healthcare organizations delivering hospice and home health care to over 7 million patients and has processed more than $37 billion in claims.

"Hospice providers are always looking for ways to focus more on caring for patients and the loved ones they leave behind," said Tim Ingram, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Axxess. "Working with Eazewell Advance, we’re now able to offer providers a practical way to help families organize and close out a loved one’s digital life, reducing months of administrative strain so that hospice teams and families can focus on what truly matters.”

Mountain Life Insurance offers life insurance and annuity products across 19 states.

“For over 53 years, Mountain Life Insurance Company has been committed to delivering long-term financial security and peace of mind for the individuals and families we serve,” said Jeffrey Breeze, President of Mountain Life Insurance. Partnering with Eazewell allows us to extend that commitment beyond the policy itself—helping families navigate the administrative and digital responsibilities that arise during major life transitions, reducing burden, and providing meaningful support when it matters most.”

Availability

Eazewell Advance is available now. Insurance companies, hospice providers, employers, and membership organizations can contact partnerships@eazewell.com or visit eazewell.com.

About Eazewell

Eazewell builds autonomous AI that handles the administrative burden families face before and after a death. CEO Donnell Beverly Jr. founded the company after losing both of his parents in a short period of time and experiencing firsthand how phone calls and paperwork consumed the time he wanted to spend with family. He co-founded the company with Russell Westbrook and Kemba Walker, longtime friends who shared similar experiences with loss. CTO Dr. Viviane Ghaderi previously built AI systems at Amazon and BMW. eazewell.com.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients’ success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today’s challenges and prepare them for tomorrow’s opportunities. Recognized nationally as a “Best Place to Work,” Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

About Mountain Life Insurance

Established in 1972, Mountain Life remains committed to serving its policyholders from its Home Office in Lexington, Kentucky.

The company offers life insurance and annuity policies across 24 states. With a reputation for customer service for over 50 years, Mountain Life is dedicated to creating value for its policy holders through operational excellence, strategic investments, and sustainable business practices.

For more information, please visit https://mountainlife.com or contact Michael Noyes, Sales Vice-President at minoyes@mountainlife.com.

Sources:

¹ Microsoft Research, "A Large-Scale Study of Web Password Habits" (2007)

² NordPass, "How Many Passwords Does the Average Person Have?" (March 2024)

³ MedPAC, Hospice Services Payment System (2024)

⁴ U.S. Census Bureau