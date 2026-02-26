Moderne Launches Bauhaus, a Selective Early-Stage Program Backed by Mango Capital to Support the Next Generation of Software Lifecycle Infrastructure

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moderne, the Agent Tools company for AI-driven software engineering, today announced the launch of Bauhaus, a new early-stage program backed by Mango Capital focused on supporting companies building foundational systems across the evolving software lifecycle. The program will begin operating immediately following the announcement, with an initial group of participating companies that includes SpecStory and Serro.

Software development is entering a period of structural change. As coding agents generate increasing volumes of software, organizations must manage larger amounts of change across more repositories, systems, and environments than ever before. This shift is driving demand for new categories of lifecycle infrastructure, including context and specification systems, lifecycle automation platforms, artifact and dependency infrastructure, and long-term software maintenance technologies.

Bauhaus was created to support the early builders designing these foundational systems.

Unlike traditional venture firms or cohort-based accelerators, Bauhaus is a selective, ongoing program designed to work with a small number of early-stage companies building infrastructure across the software lifecycle. Participating companies engage directly with Moderne’s enterprise ecosystem and receive investment consideration through Mango Capital, which provides the capital for the program and retains responsibility for investment decisions, capital deployment, and financial reporting. Moderne supports the initiative by contributing domain expertise, enterprise operating context, and proximity to large-scale production environments.

“Software development is entering a new phase where coding agents are responsible for a growing share of software creation and change,” said Jonathan Schneider, co-founder and CEO of Moderne. “That shift requires a new generation of lifecycle infrastructure that can provide trusted context, coordinate change safely across large systems, and manage software over time. Bauhaus is designed to help accelerate the ecosystem of companies building those foundational capabilities.”

“The software development lifecycle is being rebuilt in real time,” said Robin Vasan, Managing Partner at Mango Capital. “Bauhaus allows us to support early teams working on the systems that will define how software is created, built, secured, and maintained over the next decade. Mango provides the capital and investment leadership, while Moderne brings deep operating experience inside complex enterprise software environments.”

Companies participating in the Bauhaus program gain early access to enterprise operating insight, ecosystem visibility, and potential distribution pathways through Moderne’s enterprise relationships, along with investment consideration through Mango Capital. The program is intentionally selective and focused on teams building durable lifecycle infrastructure rather than application-layer products.

Initial participating companies include SpecStory, which is building context and collaboration systems for software creation, and Serro, which enables agent-driven engineering organizations to run more technical programs in parallel.

“Programs like Bauhaus provide early builders with access to operating insight and enterprise context that are difficult to obtain at the earliest stages,” said Jake Levirne, Founder and CEO at SpecStory. “We see strong alignment between the program’s lifecycle focus and the infrastructure challenges many teams are now working to solve.”

Bauhaus signals Moderne’s continued expansion of its ecosystem strategy as the company advances its platform vision for agent-driven software change and large-scale lifecycle automation across enterprise codebases.

To learn more about Bauhaus or to express interest in the program, visit: https://bauhaus.moderne.ai/

About Moderne

Moderne is an agent tools company that enables AI coding agents to operate faster, more accurately, and more cost-effectively across enterprise software systems. Moderne helps organizations scale AI-driven engineering with organization-wide intelligence and governed execution, continuously improving software quality while maximizing the value of their AI investments. Based in Miami, Moderne investors include Acrew Capital, Intel Capital, True Ventures, Mango Capital, Allstate Strategic Ventures, Morgan Stanley Ventures, Amex Ventures, and TIAA Ventures. To learn more, visit www.moderne.ai.

About Mango Capital

Mango Capital is an early-stage investment firm focused on backing foundational infrastructure companies shaping the future of software development and enterprise technology systems.