The JIAN Group Represents OMEGA Products International in a Transaction with CEMEX

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The JIAN Group is pleased to announce that an agreement to divest the assets of Omega Products International (“Omega”) to Cemex has been entered into.

Subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, the transaction is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The JIAN Group acted as the sole financial advisor to Omega.

“The JIAN Group became more than an investment banker – but trusted advisors. During our engagement, they took the time to understand our goals and help us find solutions that aligned with the company strategy. Their responsiveness, knowledge and recommendations helped us navigate a very important transition. I would highly recommend The JIAN Group to anyone seeking a strong and reliable financial partner.”

Carol Vega, CFO of Omega Products International.

With more than fifty years of experience OMEGA is the leading manufacturer of high-performance stucco wall systems and mortars in the western United States. OMEGA offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive product portfolios serving both residential and commercial sectors through four strategically located production facilities in California, Nevada and Colorado.

“We are excited to enter a new phase of growth. Becoming part of Cemex will provide us with long-term capital, strategic guidance, and resources, thereby accelerating our market expansion while maintaining the legacy and culture we have built. We are immensely thankful to the late Kenneth R. Thompson and his wonderful family, under their leadership, Omega has grown into one of the most successful privately held construction products manufacturing companies.

Todd Martin, CEO of OMEGA Products International

