Aeva Selected by Top 5 Global Passenger OEM for Vehicle Development Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that a top 5 global passenger OEM has selected Aeva for its vehicle development program. The program focuses on the recently introduced Aeva Atlas™ Ultra 4D LiDAR sensor for the OEM’s next-generation global production vehicle platform, and will further refine sensor configuration, integration and performance validation.

The selection builds upon Aeva’s momentum as a trusted direct Tier-1 supplier to global automotive OEMs and autonomous vehicle developers, underscoring the industry’s accelerating shift toward 4D LiDAR technology for enhanced safety, performance and reliability.

“This selection by one of the world’s most respected OEMs further validates the growing interest for our perception platform and strengthens our momentum in bringing Atlas Ultra to additional production vehicle platforms,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO of Aeva. “Atlas Ultra’s combination of high resolution, long-range perception, and slim design positions it well for enabling advanced automated driving on future vehicle platforms.”

Built on Aeva’s industry-leading perception platform, Atlas Ultra delivers simultaneous range and velocity detection along with high resolution at ranges up to 500 meters. Its slim form factor allows for seamless integration and high-performance sensing in highway-speed and urban automated driving applications.

Aeva anticipates a large-scale production program award opportunity following the completion of the development program.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving, manufacturing automation and smart infrastructure, to robotics and consumer devices. Aeva is accelerating autonomy with its groundbreaking perception platform that integrates lidar-on-chip technology, system-on-chip processing, and perception algorithms onto silicon leveraging silicon photonics. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect velocity and position simultaneously, allowing automated devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

