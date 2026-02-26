Globe Business and Aeris Launch IoT Accelerator Platform in the Philippines

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeris, a global leader in wireless management platforms, security services and connected vehicle programs, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Globe Business, the enterprise arm of Globe Telecom, Inc., to launch the first Aeris IoT Accelerator (IoTA) platform in the Philippines. This collaboration marks Globe Business’ expansion into the domestic IoT connectivity management service market, providing Philippine enterprises with an integrated command center to deliver enhanced customer experience for growing IoT solutions. The platform is targeted for commercial availability by Q3 2026.

“We are delighted to welcome Globe Business to our global ecosystem of tier one carrier partners across our Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform. This is a testament to our market leadership position and innovation to be trusted by Globe for their launch of cellular IoT solutions into the Philippines,” said Sean Gowran, Aeris’ Vice President of Sales, APAC. “Aeris is a global leader in enabling wireless IoT programs for major industries including automotive and utilities. We are excited by the growth opportunities this partnership is poised to bring.”

“Our partnership with Aeris is a strategic move to drive the intelligent transformation of Philippine industries by making high-performance connectivity simple and accessible,” said KD Dizon, Vice President and Head of Globe Business. “We recognize that as sectors like automotive evolve, the need for seamless, native connectivity becomes a matter of operational excellence and cost-efficiency for our customers. By bringing this global expertise to the Philippines, we are empowering our partners to move past technical barriers and focus on achieving their boldest ambitions.”

Empowering Automotive OEMs with Intelligent IoT

The Aeris IoTA platform provides Globe Business with an intelligent single platform to manage IoT programs for their enterprise customers. This unified approach allows domestic and global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to expand and scale their IoT programs in and outside of the Philippines through seamless connectivity and platform visibility.

This is a critical advantage as the automotive industry transitions toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs). According to Frost & Sullivan’s “Insights into Automotive Cloud, 2025-2030,” the industry is shifting toward cars as dynamic, upgradeable digital platforms where advanced cloud computing is mandatory to manage, process, and secure the vast amounts of data generated.

The scale of this opportunity is particularly significant in the APAC region where the Asia-Pacific IoT Automotive market is expected to reach $125.48 billion in 2026, growing at a robust CAGR of 29.9 percent.

Simple, Secure, Intelligent IoT with a Strong Global Ecosystem

Built on Aeris’ own telco-grade IoT core network, the Aeris IoTA platform is currently the only IoT platform in the market with security monitoring and protection fully integrated into the cellular network. Furthermore, as a member of the Bridge Alliance, which maintains an exclusive IoT strategy partnership with Aeris, Globe Business leverages this elite ecosystem of mobile network operators that provide enterprises with a "single pane of glass" to manage IoT deployments via the Aeris IoT Accelerator platform.

The Aeris partner ecosystem enables partners to combine the telco grade Aeris IoT Accelerator global connectivity management platform with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ that delivers operational visibility and security solutions. Together, these innovations enable enterprises to deploy, secure and scale IoT and one platform and built-in zero trust protection.

About Aeris

For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices, and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners, and more than 100 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today’s connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance, and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator platform can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Globe

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading digital platform in the Philippines with interests in telecommunications, fintech, venture building, shared services, and digital marketing. It is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange under the symbol GLO. The company delivers a full suite of mobile, broadband, data, and managed services to meet the needs of consumers and businesses. A UN Global Compact Participant, Globe is the first publicly listed Philippine firm with approved near- and long-term science-based targets under the SBTi. It was named one of TIME and Statista's Most Sustainable Companies in 2025. Its back-to-back inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 in 2024 and 2025 affirms its growth and leadership. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, prominent industry leaders in the region.

About Globe Business

Globe Business, the enterprise arm of Globe, is a trusted partner specializing in driving digital transformation for businesses of all sizes. With expert guidance and powerful solutions, the company enables organizations to drive operational efficiency and achieve sustainable success. Through enhanced connectivity offerings, along with expanded services such as cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications, Globe Business empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and future-proof their operations. By connecting businesses, government, and communities, Globe Business facilitates seamless digital integration and fosters a thriving enterprise ecosystem.