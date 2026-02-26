-

Jackson Healthcare Becomes ACHE Premier Corporate Partner

Collaboration Supports Advancement of Leadership Excellence in Healthcare

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jackson Healthcare®, the trusted authority in healthcare talent and workforce solutions, today announced it has become an American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Premier Corporate Partner, furthering its focus on and commitment to elevating leadership excellence across the healthcare industry. ACHE Premier Corporate Partner designation is for organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting healthcare leadership, professional development and the advancement of high-quality, patient-centered care.

Jackson Healthcare and ACHE’s collaboration is focused on equipping healthcare executives and the next generation of healthcare leaders with tools and knowledge to lead with confidence in today’s evolving healthcare landscape. From joint engagement opportunities, learning experiences and industry events, to thought leadership and educational resources, the partnership is designed to empower leaders as they navigate workforce shortages, evolving care models and growing operational complexities; improve patient outcomes; and accelerate innovation across their organizations. Jackson Healthcare brands Jackson and Coker Locum Tenens, Jackson Physician Search, Kirby Bates Associates, LocumTenens.com, Premier Anesthesia and Venn Workforce Optimization will spearhead the developmental collaboration with ACHE.

“We are delighted to welcome Jackson Healthcare as a Premier Corporate Partner,” said Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Executives. “This strategic collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to advancing leadership, fostering professional growth and improving healthcare delivery nationwide.”

“ACHE plays a vital role in developing the leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare, and we’re proud to support that mission,” added Shane Jackson, president, Jackson Healthcare. “In a time of rapid change, this partnership reflects our commitment to empowering executives with the strategic perspective and leadership capacity required to shape a stronger, more resilient healthcare system.”

Connect with Jackson Healthcare and its brands attending ACHE 2026 Congress on Healthcare Leadership—taking place in Houston, Texas, March 2-4—during conference sessions, a lunch and learn, receptions and in the leadership exhibit hall.

About the American College of Healthcare Executives

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of 53,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations. ACHE’s mission is to advance our members and healthcare management excellence. ACHE offers its prestigious FACHE® credential, signifying board certification in healthcare management. ACHE's established network of 75 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level. In addition, ACHE is known for its magazine, Healthcare Executive, and its career development and public policy programs. Through such efforts, ACHE works toward its vision of being the preeminent professional society for leaders dedicated to improving health.

The Foundation of the American College of Healthcare Executives was established to further advance healthcare management excellence through education and research. The Foundation of ACHE is known for its educational programs—including the annual Congress on Healthcare Leadership, which draws nearly 7,000 participants—and groundbreaking research. Its publishing division, ACHE Learn, is one of the largest publishers of books and journals on health services management, including textbooks for college and university courses.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® leads with its mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches. As the parent company to many of the healthcare industry’s leading brands, it provides health systems, hospitals and care facilities of all types with innovative talent and workforce solutions to help ensure patients receive quality care when and where they need it. Serving more than 20 million patients each year, Jackson Healthcare is recognized by Forbes®, Fortune®, PEOPLE® and Great Place To Work® for the results it delivers and lives it impacts in communities across the nation and around the world. Learn more at JacksonHealthcare.com.

