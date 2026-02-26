Everlaw Announces First Multi-Tier Distribution Partnership with Oasis to Broaden Platform Access

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced its first multi-tier distribution partnership with Oasis, an agile Infrastructure as a Service provider serving boutique legal service providers. Through the partnership, Oasis partners will be able to access and deliver Everlaw to their clients. Oasis will operate Everlaw’s partner program on behalf of these boutique providers, training and authorizing them to sell and support Everlaw technology.

Oasis will expand access to Everlaw’s platform through secure, high-performance delivery models, enabling its network of nearly 75 reseller partners that support more than 900 end customers to deliver Everlaw for investigations and litigation within scalable, controlled environments.

The partnership reflects Everlaw’s broader strategy to expand its partner ecosystem with multi-tier distribution, meeting customers and partners where they are in their technology adoption while maintaining a consistent focus on performance, defensibility, and ease of use.

By working with Oasis, a leading distributor in the legal technology market, Everlaw is extending its market reach, reinforcing its position as an industry leader driving digital transformation, and granting faster partner adoption through a turnkey delivery model that reduces operational and technical barriers.

“Legal teams are under pressure to modernize discovery while maintaining control over how technology is managed,” said Sal Dababneh, Chief Operating Officer of Oasis. “Our work with Everlaw reflects a shift toward distribution models that balance innovation with operational discipline, giving legal teams a more sustainable way to adopt modern discovery platforms.”

“With our partnership, we’re expanding how organizations can access Everlaw while preserving the control, governance, and operational rigor they expect from their infrastructure. Oasis’ market leadership in enabling and supporting a large ecosystem of boutique service providers will expand Everlaw’s reach in the market and increase access to our platform with a broader end customer base,” said Joe Glass, Chief Revenue Officer of Everlaw.

Learn more about the Everlaw and Oasis partnership here.

About Oasis Discovery

Oasis is an agile Infrastructure as a Service provider that develops, resells and integrates advanced IaaS software to empower law firms, corporations, government agencies and service providers to optimize and control their back-end technology platforms. Provided in DIY or full-service models, Oasis experts collaborate closely with client stakeholders to build and manage custom private clouds that integrate high-performance hardware, network infrastructure, cybersecurity and disaster recovery services. Clients are provided with direct access, visibility and control to empower intelligent business decisions and optimize operations.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.