Evinova-Citeline Partnership Delivers Smarter, Faster Clinical Trial Design Through Integrated Data Intelligence

BAAR, Switzerland & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evinova, a global health tech company with proven, published outcomes for sponsors, sites, and patients, and Citeline, a global leader in clinical trial intelligence, today announced a multi-year agreement that will integrate Citeline’s leading data from Sitetrove and Trialtrove into Evinova’s Study Designer solution.

By integrating Citeline's industry-leading trial intelligence with our AI-native platform, we're empowering sponsors to make smarter design decisions that reduce development timelines while improving study quality across all therapeutic areas. Share

Clinical study design involves hundreds of complex decisions that directly affect trial costs, feasibility, patient experience, site burden, and environmental impact, yet this critical process often relies on manual workflows. Evinova Study Designer is an AI-native solution that transforms this challenge and empowers clinical teams to design smarter, faster, and more cost-effective studies in minutes.

Through this strategic partnership, customers with access to Citeline's Sitetrove and Trialtrove databases can now leverage comprehensive investigator data and industry-wide clinical trial benchmarks directly within Evinova's solution, enabling data-driven optimization decisions that improve trial outcomes.

"At Evinova, we’re working with life science leaders to accelerate better health outcomes for patients worldwide through innovative clinical development solutions," said Sean Connolly, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Evinova. "By integrating Citeline's industry-leading trial intelligence with our AI-native platform, we're empowering sponsors to make smarter design decisions that reduce development timelines while improving study quality across all therapeutic areas.”

Citeline’s Sitetrove is a robust database offering access to more than 500,000 investigators and 190,000 trial sites across 185 countries. Powered by more than 60,000 trusted sources, Trialtrove provides curated, real-world intelligence on trial design, enrollment timelines, patient populations, endpoints, outcomes, geographic trends and more.

“In today’s constantly evolving drug development landscape, innovation is crucial,” said Suzanne Caruso, General Manager, Citeline Clinical, Regulatory, and Strategic Intelligence. “This partnership underscores the importance of Citeline’s best-in-class data, AI and proprietary protocol intelligence in bringing a digital, data-driven approach to clinical development that accelerates time to trial outcomes. Our partnership with Evinova will help accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments.”

Citeline is the latest addition to Evinova’s data ecosystem, leveraging datasets across a range of providers to drive its AI-native solutions.

About Evinova Study Designer

Evinova Study Designer empowers teams to design optimal studies in minutes using an AI-native solution. Evinova Study Designer brings together advanced data-driven intelligence and intuitive workflow design to help teams optimize studies across cost, complexity, feasibility, patient experience and sustainability, while delivering industry-leading cost estimation with 97 percent accuracy. Built on a USDM 4.0 foundation, Evinova Study Designer ensures data are AI‑ready and seamlessly prepared for downstream automation. With intuitive access to critical insights for all stakeholders, from study teams to executives, the solution supports real-time scenario comparisons to accelerate decision-making, reduce patient burden and improve study outcomes.

Study Designer is one of several integrated solutions on Evinova’s globally scaled, AI-native clinical development platform, which enables life science leaders to accelerate research, enhance data-driven decision-making, and advance more patient-centered clinical trials.

About Evinova

Evinova empowers life science leaders to accelerate better health outcomes. Purpose-built by healthcare for healthcare, Evinova delivers intelligently designed digital and AI-native solutions that optimize the entire clinical development lifecycle from end to end. With proven outcomes published in Nature Medicine, Evinova’s solutions and strategies have demonstrated up to 60% improvement in patient experience, 6-month acceleration in trial delivery, and 32% reduction in costs. Evinova is a separate health tech company within the AstraZeneca group. Learn more about Evinova at www.evinova.com or on social media @Evinova.

About Citeline

Citeline, a Norstella company, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline’s global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and medtech industries, covering them all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts, and more. For more information on one of the world’s most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline and follow on LinkedIn and X.