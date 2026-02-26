New Era Energy & Digital Strengthens Integrated Power Positioning at TCDC with Strategic 54-Acre Corridor LOI

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets in the Permian Basin, today announced it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire approximately 54 acres of strategically located land adjacent to its Texas Critical Data Centers (“TCDC”) campus in Ector County, Texas.

The contemplated acquisition was undertaken as part of ongoing lease negotiations with a leading hyperscale tenant and partners, where securing the additional acreage emerged as a key milestone in advancing discussions. This development is accompanied by continued site advancement, including initial land clearing, removal of out-of-service and abandoned pipeline infrastructure, relocation of active lines, and subsurface soil sampling to support civil engineering design. These activities are intended to optimize the developable footprint and maximize usable acreage for data center deployment.

By seeking to consolidate this corridor, New Era is looking to enhance its ability to structure direct power solutions and optimize interconnection design as it advances development of its now 438-acre, master-planned TCDC campus, which is designed to scale to more than 1 gigawatt over time.

The additional acreage would expand New Era’s capacity to:

Directly on next for major power offtake arrangements with nearby energy generation and transport infrastructure

Negotiate more efficient and flexible interconnection structures

Reduce exposure to broader grid congestion and transmission constraints; and

Enhance redundancy, reliability, and long-term expansion flexibility

The Company expects control of the corridor between operating generation assets and its campus footprint may potentially increase New Era’s negotiating leverage with power producers while improving development sequencing. It also expands the Company’s options for transmission access and energy integration, which are critical for hyperscale and high-performance computing tenants requiring scalable, resilient power infrastructure.

E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital commented: “By taking the first step to secure this additional 54 acres, we are seeking to strengthen our strategic land position between major power generation and transmission assets and take a pivotal step toward finalizing a definitive lease agreement with our end tenant. This transaction would further reinforce TCDC’s positioning as an integrated power and digital infrastructure platform designed for long-term expansion and operational reliability.”

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. The Company is developing Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (“TCDC”), a 438 acre large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus located in Ector County, outside Odessa, Texas. TCDC is master-planned as a multi-phase development, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1+ gigawatt over time. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments. For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai, and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

