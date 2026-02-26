Aviation Capital Group Announces the Delivery of Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft to WestJet

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to the Canadian airline WestJet.

These deliveries mark the completion of a two-aircraft sale-and-leaseback transaction between ACG and WestJet. Both aircraft, equipped with CFM LEAP-1B engines, were delivered in Seattle this week.

“We are delighted to complete the delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and to strengthen our long-standing relationship with WestJet. These modern, fuel-efficient aircraft will support WestJet’s fleet expansion and continued growth,” said Carter A. White, Chief Commercial Officer, ACG. “We also extend our congratulations to WestJet as the airline celebrates its 30th anniversary and wish the team continued success for the years ahead.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon our current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2025, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.