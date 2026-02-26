Genius Sports and NBC Sports Regional Networks Launch Exclusive Augmented Advertising Platform on the NBA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced a landmark strategic partnership with NBC Sports Regional Networks (“NBCSRN”), significantly expanding its exclusive, data-powered augmented advertising footprint across live, local NBA broadcasts.

The agreement expands Genius Sports’ augmented advertising network to more than 600 NBA games per season across 15 teams, marking a major step forward in the company’s strategy to transform live sports into premium, AI-driven media inventory. Combined with its recent agreement across 11 teams, Genius Sports now delivers a scaled national platform enabling global brands to reach NBA audiences with unprecedented precision and contextual relevance.

This partnership isn’t simply about enhancing the broadcast; Genius Sports will exclusively commercialize premium, in-game advertising inventory across linear, digital, and streaming environments. This next-generation inventory is powered by GeniusIQ, the company’s proprietary AI and sports data platform, which dynamically triggers branded integrations during the most emotionally charged moments of the game.

GeniusIQ converts live broadcasts into immediate, intelligent and immersive brand environments by delivering real-time, sponsorable insights such as Player ID, Shot Probability, Shot and Defender Distance, and Heat Maps. Rather than relying on outdated static sponsorship placements, brands can now align with pivotal moments in the game in real time, deepening fan engagement and driving measurable impact.

Crucially, Genius Sports holds exclusive rights to commercialize this emerging category of augmented, data-driven broadcast inventory, creating a differentiated monetization layer embedded directly within live NBA broadcasts.

“The NBC Sports Regional Networks are excited to bring real-time, unique player tracking data storylines to our NBA telecasts,” said Jon Slobotkin, SVP, Content & Live Programming, NBC Sports Regional Networks. “We’re pleased to partner with Genius Sports to bring these visualizations to life in a way that will connect the most rabid sports fans with brands in a meaningful way.”

“GeniusIQ is ripping up the playbook of how brands can harness the power of live sports to engage and connect with fans,” said Sean Conroy, EVP of Genius Sports. “Our partnership with NBC Sports Regional Networks provides premium, exclusive inventory for brands to transform their advertising strategy with unrivalled content and national reach.”

