Veolia Strengthens Its Presence in India with two Unprecedent Mumbai Water Projects.

Veolia (Paris:VIE), a global leader in environmental services, has reinforced its presence in India by securing strategic contracts of unprecedented scale –the largest contracts ever signed by a French company in the municipal water sector– for two of Mumbai’s largest Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), supporting the city’s water security and sustainability goals.

The company has been appointed as the technology provider and awarded 15-year operations and maintenance contracts for Mumbai’s upcoming 2,000 million liters per day Bhandup and 910 million liters per day Panjrapur Water Treatment Plants. Developed by Welspun Enterprises Ltd, both facilities are scheduled to be fully operational by 2030 and are expected to meet over 60% of the city’s water requirements. Equipped with Veolia’s advanced technologies, the plants will deliver high-quality, reliable water while optimizing footprint, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing operational efficiency—making them ideally suited to dense urban environments.

To win these contracts, Veolia drew on 25 years of experience in India, and in particular its most significant achievement to date; the operation of the innovative Nagpur water supply project, which includes five water treatment plants with a total capacity of approximately 786 million liters per day. Thanks to digital innovations such as Hubgrade®, Veolia was able to improve the performance of the water distribution system in the city, reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW) from around 70% to below 30%, while delivering continuous, pressurised water to over 3.5 million residents. The company also maintains a strong operational presence in Delhi through Nangloi Water Services providing water to nearly 1 million inhabitants in the Nangloi area and across multiple cities in Karnataka, delivering integrated municipal water solutions at scale.

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia said, "These significant new partnerships in water are a testament to Veolia’s commitment to India. Our goal is to bring our long-term operational and technological excellence to every project, ensuring these vital assets perform sustainably for decades to come. From building on our strong presence in key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Nagpur, we are expanding our footprint in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka to co-create solutions that support India’s net-zero ambitions for 2070. In line with our global Green Up strategic program, we are proud to be the go-to solution provider helping accompany India’s ecological transformation.”

Beyond Municipal Water, Expanding Tailored Solutions in Waste and Energy

In India, Veolia plays a key role in hazardous waste treatment, one of the boosters of its strategic GreenUp program. The company operates strategic infrastructure across India’s industrial hubs, including Gujarat’s first Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facility in Ankleshwar, a landmark project enabling responsible wastewater management for industrial clusters. Veolia is developing a landfill facility in Magnad, set to become India’s largest industrial hazardous waste landfill, with a capacity of 15 million metric tons and an operational lifespan of 30 years. The company is working with nearby local communities to produce green fuel for on-site use, reducing the carbon footprint of hazardous waste treatment. Veolia is also advancing expansion plans across Maharashtra, including projects near Mumbai, to further strengthen regional hazardous waste management capabilities in alignment with the evolving needs of local industries. Pioneering industrial decarbonisation, Veolia operates India’s first 5-tonnes-per-day (TPD) carbon capture plant for Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, capturing CO₂ directly from blast furnace gas for reuse and positioning the company at the forefront of the nation’s net-zero ambitions.

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build ecological security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste - including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025.